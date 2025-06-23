National Football League
2025 Chicago Bears Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Chicago Bears training camp below:

Chicago Bears Training Camp

  • Site: Halas Hall
  • Location: Lake Forest, Illinois
  • Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

  • Friday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, July 26: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, July 31: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 7: 11:00 a.m. CT
  • Friday, August 8 (Joint Practice with Dolphins): 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, August 13: 12:30 p.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 14: 11:00 a.m. CT
  • Friday, August 15 (Joint Practice with Bills): 10:30 a.m. CT

Chicago Bears 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Chicago Bears:

Chicago Bears Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bears:

Upbeat 

"Caleb Williams didn’t have the kind of rookie season that many league observers expected from the No. 1 overall pick, but there is optimism about what's to come for him under new head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears have bulked up their offense around the former Heisman Trophy winner, raising intrigue about what’s possible for them in a competitive NFC North. "

