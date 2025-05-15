National Football League 2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Buffalo Bills schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Baltimore Ravens (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Thu, Sep 18): vs Miami Dolphins (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs New England Patriots (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 6 (Mon, Oct 13): @ Atlanta Falcons (7:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12 (Thu, Nov 20): @ Houston Texans (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 18 (TBD): vs New York Jets (TBD – TBD)

Buffalo Bills 2025 Record Prediction

Henry McKenna : The Bills are going to sit atop the AFC East comfortably, yet again. Given the division’s crop of quarterbacks and/or the lack of supporting cast, it’s extremely hard to imagine anyone unseating Josh Allen . The star QB, coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have a strong understanding of one another. Maybe a Super Bowl has eluded the Bills, but they have won five straight divisional titles — and that run isn’t stopping in 2025. They’ll implement their additions (edge Joey Bosa , WR Joshua Palmer , CB Maxwell Hairston ) to make up for their losses. And this core of returners, including their entire hulking offensive line, should stay dominant in the regular season. As for the postseason? Well, let’s get there when we get there. Record Prediction: 12-5

