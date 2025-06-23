National Football League
National Football League
2025 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons training camp below:
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
- Site: IBM Performance Field
- Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia
- Reporting date: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Thursday, July 24: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Saturday, July 26: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Sunday, July 27: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 4: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 5: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 6: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 11: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 12: 9:40 a.m. ET (Joint practice with Tennessee Titans)
- Wednesday, August 13: 9:40 a.m. ET (Joint practice with Tennessee Titans)
Atlanta Falcons 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 8: Falcons vs. Lions – 7 p.m. ET
- August 15: Falcons vs. Titans – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Falcons at Cowboys – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons:
- Round 1: Jalon Walker (DE, Georgia)
- Round 1: James Pearce (DE, Tennessee)
- Round 3: Xavier Watts (S, Notre Dame)
- Round 4: Billy Bowman (S, Oklahoma)
- Round 7: Jack Nelson (T, Wisconsin)
Atlanta Falcons Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Falcons:
Mishandled
"The Falcons could have a big problem if Kirk Cousins is still on the roster come the regular season. What happens if 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. struggles, and Atlanta is tempted to go back to the veteran?"
