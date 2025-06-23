National Football League
2025 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons training camp below:

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

  • Site: IBM Performance Field
  • Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia
  • Reporting date: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

  • Thursday, July 24: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, July 26: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, July 27: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, July 29: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, July 31: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Monday, August 4: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, August 5: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 6: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Monday, August 11: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, August 12: 9:40 a.m. ET (Joint practice with Tennessee Titans)
  • Wednesday, August 13: 9:40 a.m. ET (Joint practice with Tennessee Titans)

Atlanta Falcons 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons:

Atlanta Falcons Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Falcons:

Mishandled 

"The Falcons could have a big problem if Kirk Cousins is still on the roster come the regular season. What happens if 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. struggles, and Atlanta is tempted to go back to the veteran?"

