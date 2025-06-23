National Football League 2025 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Updated Jun. 25, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons training camp below:

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Site: IBM Performance Field

Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia

Reporting date: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

Thursday, July 24 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 26 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 27 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Monday, August 4 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 5 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 6 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Monday, August 11 : 9:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 12 : 9:40 a.m. ET (Joint practice with Tennessee Titans)

Wednesday, August 13: 9:40 a.m. ET (Joint practice with Tennessee Titans)

Atlanta Falcons 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons:

Atlanta Falcons Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Falcons:

Mishandled

"The Falcons could have a big problem if Kirk Cousins is still on the roster come the regular season. What happens if 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. struggles, and Atlanta is tempted to go back to the veteran?"

