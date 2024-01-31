National Football League
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: White jerseys have been red-hot in Super Bowl
Jan. 31, 2024

Over the previous 19 Super Bowls, teams wearing white pay off in green.

The San Francisco 49ers will wear white jerseys and the Kansas City Chiefs will wear red tops for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. And historically speaking, that bodes well for the Bay Area squad, which is already favored by two points as of Wednesday.

The AFC and NFC alternate being the "home" team for the Super Bowl, and the home team gets to pick the color of jersey. 

Teams wearing white jerseys have won 16 of the past 19 Super Bowls.

One of the teams to wear white jerseys and lose the Super Bowl in that span?

The 49ers during the 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Here's a look at the results of those past 19 Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LVII, 2023: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Rams 23, Bengals 20
Super Bowl LV, 2021: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Super Bowl LII, 2018: Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Super Bowl LI, 2017: Patriots 34, Falcons 28
Super Bowl 50, 2016: Broncos 24, Panthers 10
Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: Ravens 34, 49ers 31
Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Giants 21, Patriots 17
Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Packers 31, Steelers 25
Super Bowl XLIV, 2010: Saints 31, Colts 17
Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Giants 17, Patriots 14
Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Colts 29, Bears 17
Super Bowl XL, 2006: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Patriots 24, Eagles 21
Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

* bold = winning team wore dark jerseys

What are you wagering on for Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

