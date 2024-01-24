National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII: Logo color trend predicts odds-on favorites 49ers, Ravens Updated Jan. 24, 2024 6:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors, have you taken a look at the logo for Super Bowl LVIII?

If you haven't yet, you certainly should now.

The current logo features the colors of the two teams with the shortest odds to win it all — red and gold for the San Francisco 49ers and purple and black for the Baltimore Ravens.

Currently, the Niners' Super Bowl futures are +140 and the Ravens are second at +170.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, this is likely a coincidence. However, the logos for the previous two Super Bowls (LVII and LVI) featured the colors of the teams that made the final dance.

RELATED: Look-ahead lines for potential Super Bowl LVIII matchups

Super Bowl LVII had red (Chiefs) against a blue-green sky (Eagles). Super Bowl LVI had orange ( Bengals ) and yellow ( Rams ) .

It hasn't always been the case that the Super Bowl logo featured such vibrant colors — the bold hues that ultimately led fans and bettors down conspiracy rabbit holes.

In fact, before 2021, the logo's main color was silver — an ode to the game's coveted Lombardi trophy.

So could the Super Bowl logo predict the last men standing for the third consecutive year?

Based on FOX Sports NFL Insider David Helman's latest NFL Power Rankings, it very well could.

In his latest rankings, Helman places Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at No. 1. and Brock Purdy and the 49ers in the second slot.

49ers host Lions in NFC Championship Game: will Detroit shock the world?

The Ravens will play host to the Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, followed by the Detroit Lions at San Francisco at 6:30 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports App in the conference championship games.

The odds of a 49ers-Ravens Super Bowl were +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total) at the start of the season. Those odds dropped to +300 heading into the wild-card round and +200 heading into the divisional round.

The odds of a 49ers-Ravens Super Bowl are currently -110.

ODDS FOR POTENTIAL SUPER BOWL LVIII MATCHUPS

49ers vs. Ravens: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

49ers vs. Chiefs: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Lions vs. Ravens: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Lions vs. Chiefs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Helman thinks Baltimore's defense will be able to contain Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

"There's so much to love about the AFC Championship Game, but in particular, I cannot wait to see the game plan that Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald draws up in an attempt to limit Patrick Mahomes," Helman said.

Helman likes the chances for the 49ers and their star-studded lineup.

"This team has too much talent and too much experience to go quietly," Helman said. "San Francisco will be hoping they see a more consistent Brock Purdy this weekend — hopefully in better weather."

Which matchup are you predicting for Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share