Is the Super Bowl logo predicting who will play in the game — again?

In 2021, the NFL made a slight tweak to the Super Bowl logo. Instead of just being silver script to match the iconic Lombardi Trophy as it had in recent years, the logo took a modern twist on an old concept — using more vibrant colors and incorporating more elements of the host cities.

And that is how we got the great Super Bowl logo conspiracy that has some fans believing the colors used predict the teams that will be playing in the game.

The first Super Bowl to incorporate the new logo was Super Bowl LVI, played in Los Angeles, with a logo featuring shillouetes of palm trees against a yellow and orange hue.

The teams who played in the Super Bowl in 2022? The Rams, whose colors are blue and yellow, and the Bengals, whose colors are orange and black.

Fast forward one year, and the logo for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona has red desert rock formations against a blue-green sky.

You probably know where this is going — the red-and-white Chiefs beat the green-and-black Eagles in a Super Bowl thriller.

This year, Super Bowl LVIII will be the first one played in Las Vegas. Its logo features a Vegas skyline with red in the lower portions, giving way to a purple hue near the top. And while it's too soon to officially say whether the Super Bowl logo prophecy was right again, it's certainly starting to look possible.

The team with the best record in the NFL currently is the 49ers at 11-3. On Christmas night, the 49ers will host the current No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Ravens.

The matchup is widely regarded as a potential Super Bowl preview, given that not only do the two have ridiculously talented defenses but also possibly the top three NFL MVP frontrunners in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

And, of course, because of the logo. The 49ers' colors are red and gold. The Ravens' are black and — you guessed it — purple.

