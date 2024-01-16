2024 NFL wild card betting recap, odds: Home teams straight up dominate
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best Super Wild Card Weekend?
Weather was a big storyline, with cold temperatures for the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills games.
But home teams straight up (SU) were hot, as they went 5-1 (83.3%).
Home teams and underdogs against the spread (ATS) went 4-2 (66.7%).
At the other end of the spectrum, road favorites went 0-2 ATS.
RELATED: Cowboys loss huge for sportsbooks
So here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) for the Super Wildcard Weekend games.
Favorites ATS: 2-4
Covered: Chiefs, Bills
Did not cover: Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Eagles
Underdogs ATS: 4-2
Covered: Texans, Packers, Rams, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Dolphins, Steelers
Home teams ATS: 4-2
Covered: Texans, Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Cowboys, Lions
Road teams ATS: 2-4
Covered: Packers, Rams
Did not cover: Browns, Dolphins, Steelers, Eagles
Home teams SU: 5-1
Covered: Texans, Chiefs, Lions, Bills, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Cowboys
Road teams SU: 1-5
Covered: Packers
Did not cover: Browns, Dolphins, Rams, Steelers, Eagles
Home favorites ATS: 2-2
Covered: Chiefs, Bills
Did not cover: Cowboys, Lions
Home underdogs ATS: 2-0
Covered: Texans, Buccaneers
Did not cover: None
Home favorites SU: 3-1
Covered: Chiefs, Lions, Bills
Did not cover: Cowboys
Home underdogs SU: 2-0
Covered: Texans, Buccaneers
Did not cover: None
Road favorites ATS: 0-2
Covered: None
Did not cover: Browns, Eagles
Road underdogs ATS: 2-2
Covered: Packers, Rams
Did not cover: Dolphins, Steelers
Biggest underdog to cover: Packers (+7) at Cowboys
Biggest underdog to win outright: Packers (+7) at Cowboys
Home Over/Under: 3-3
Over: Texans, Cowboys, Bills
Under: Chiefs, Lions, Buccaneers
Road Over/Under: 3-3
Over: Browns, Packers, Steelers
Under: Dolphins, Rams, Eagles
Are you going to play a betting trend for the divisional round of the playoffs? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
