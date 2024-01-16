National Football League
2024 NFL wild card betting recap, odds: Home teams straight up dominate
National Football League

2024 NFL wild card betting recap, odds: Home teams straight up dominate

Published Jan. 16, 2024

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best Super Wild Card Weekend?

Weather was a big storyline, with cold temperatures for the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills games.

But home teams straight up (SU) were hot, as they went 5-1 (83.3%).

Home teams and underdogs against the spread (ATS) went 4-2 (66.7%).

At the other end of the spectrum, road favorites went 0-2 ATS.

So here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) for the Super Wildcard Weekend games.

Favorites ATS: 2-4

Covered: Chiefs, Bills
Did not cover: Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Eagles

Underdogs ATS: 4-2

Covered: TexansPackers, Rams, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Dolphins, Steelers

Home teams ATS: 4-2

Covered: Texans, Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers 
Did not cover: Cowboys, Lions

Road teams ATS: 2-4

Covered: Packers, Rams 
Did not cover: Browns, Dolphins, Steelers, Eagles

Home teams SU: 5-1

Covered: Texans, Chiefs, Lions, Bills, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Cowboys

Road teams SU: 1-5

Covered: Packers 
Did not cover: Browns, Dolphins, Rams, Steelers, Eagles

Home favorites ATS: 2-2

Covered: Chiefs, Bills
Did not cover: Cowboys, Lions

Home underdogs ATS: 2-0

Covered: Texans, Buccaneers
Did not cover: None

Home favorites SU: 3-1

Covered: Chiefs, Lions, Bills
Did not cover: Cowboys

Home underdogs SU: 2-0

Covered: Texans, Buccaneers
Did not cover: None

Road favorites ATS: 0-2

Covered: None
Did not cover: Browns, Eagles

Road underdogs ATS: 2-2

Covered: Packers, Rams 
Did not cover: Dolphins, Steelers

Biggest underdog to cover: Packers (+7) at Cowboys

Biggest underdog to win outright: Packers (+7) at Cowboys

Home Over/Under: 3-3

Over: Texans, Cowboys, Bills
Under: Chiefs, Lions, Buccaneers

Road Over/Under: 3-3

Over: Browns, Packers, Steelers
Under: Dolphins, Rams, Eagles

Are you going to play a betting trend for the divisional round of the playoffs? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

