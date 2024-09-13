National Football League 2024 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Sep. 13, 2024 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 2, and I've got my eyes on two games in particular.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

We had a solid Week 1, so let's get a hot streak going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are my best bets for this week's card.

Last Week: 3-2 (Season: 3-2)

(All times ET)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Chargers @ Panthers (1 p.m. CBS)

I wish I could take Carolina here because I do believe it's the right side. But it also wouldn’t surprise me if the Chargers are in a game like they were last week, where the underdog was the right side but just couldn’t get the money. L.A. doesn’t have much on offense outside Justin Herbert. They had 11 first downs, 5.2 yards per attempt and were +3 turnovers against the Raiders, so something like 20-10 could be in play here, too. Keep an eye on the L.A. team total all season, as the Chargers should be a pretty solid Under all year.

PICK: Chargers team total Under 23.5 points scored

NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Eagles vs Falcons & Steelers vs Broncos

Monday, Sept. 16

Falcons @ Eagles (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

I get it. It's hard to back the Falcons here knowing Kirk Cousins clearly isn’t 100 percent, but the Eagles didn’t exactly alleviate preseason concerns against the Packers, turning it over three times and allowing over seven yards per play. I don’t hate Over 47 either, but I’m looking to see Atlanta hang within the 6.5.

PICK: Falcons (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 7 points, or win outright

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share