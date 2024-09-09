National Football League
2024 NFL Week 2 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games
National Football League

2024 NFL Week 2 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games

Updated Sep. 9, 2024 12:35 a.m. ET

And just like that, Week 1 of the NFL season is nearly in the books — we've still got a huge Monday night showdown between the Jets and 49ers. 

After that, we're on to Week 2. 

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the second week of the season is upon us. 

(All times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 NFL Week 2 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Dolphins -1 (Dolphins favored to win by one point or more, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bills -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Miami Dolphins
MIA

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ DALLAS COWBOYS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5 (Cowboys favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Saints +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Lions -6.5 (Lions favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -330 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.03 total); Buccaneers +265 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Detroit Lions
DET

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Packers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Green Bay Packers
GB

NEW YORK JETS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -4 (Jets favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Jets -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Titans +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Tennessee Titans
TEN

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -238 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.20 total); Vikings +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Patriots +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
New England Patriots
NE

NEW YORK GIANTS @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Washington Commanders
WAS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Carolina Panthers
CAR

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Browns +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.6 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by 8 points or more, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Raiders +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Cardinals +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ DENVER BRONCOS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Broncos +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Denver Broncos
DEN

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6 (Chiefs favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Bengals +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

CHICAGO BEARS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Texans -6.5 (Texans favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Texans -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bears +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Houston Texans
HOU

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

ATLANTA FALCONS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -6 (Eagles favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Falcons +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Gambling
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jordan Love suffers MCL sprain, avoids ACL damage in closing seconds vs. Eagles

Jordan Love suffers MCL sprain, avoids ACL damage in closing seconds vs. Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes