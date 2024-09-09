National Football League 2024 NFL Week 2 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games Updated Sep. 9, 2024 12:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

And just like that, Week 1 of the NFL season is nearly in the books — we've still got a huge Monday night showdown between the Jets and 49ers.

After that, we're on to Week 2.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the second week of the season is upon us.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 2 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Dolphins -1 (Dolphins favored to win by one point or more, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bills -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ DALLAS COWBOYS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5 (Cowboys favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Saints +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Lions -6.5 (Lions favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -330 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.03 total); Buccaneers +265 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Colts -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Packers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK JETS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -4 (Jets favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Jets -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Titans +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -238 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.20 total); Vikings +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Patriots +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK GIANTS @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Browns +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.6 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by 8 points or more, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Raiders +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Cardinals +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ DENVER BRONCOS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Broncos +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6 (Chiefs favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Bengals +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

CHICAGO BEARS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Texans -6.5 (Texans favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Texans -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bears +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

ATLANTA FALCONS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -6 (Eagles favored to win by 6 points or more, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Falcons +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

