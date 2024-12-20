National Football League 2024 NFL Week 16 expert pick, prediction, best bet by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Dec. 20, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 16 in the NFL , and I've got my eyes on one game in particular.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Let's dive into this week's best bet.

RECORD

Last Week: 0-0

Season: 17-18

Rams @ Jets (1 p.m. ET, Dec. 22, CBS)

This feels like a good spot for the Jets. Since the no-show in Arizona, they have competed pretty hard. Yes, they gave games away against the Colts, Seahawks and Dolphins before beating Jacksonville last week, but at least the offense finally played a complete game and Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams rekindled all the feels. Now they get a dome team from a warm weather city coming to the northeast. And the weather will very likely be cold on Sunday afternoon. The Rams are in the middle of a division title race, but after winning a bunch of coin-flip games in a row — including a 12-6 thriller last Thursday in San Francisco — this could be a very tricky game to navigate.

PICK: Jets (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

