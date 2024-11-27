National Football League 2024 NFL Week 13 action report: Eagles-Ravens could be 'Super Bowl preview' Published Nov. 27, 2024 8:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles are a solid 9-2 straight up (SU) and a money-making 7-4 against the spread (ATS). But throughout this season, the public betting masses have been more enthused by the Baltimore Ravens.

That’s despite the Ravens being a middling 6-5 ATS, to go along with a more solid 8-4 SU record. The Ravens host the Eagles on Sunday, and bettors are leaning into Baltimore in NFL Week 13 odds.

"The action coming in is what it’s been from bettors all year long, and that’s the Ravens and the Over," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

Oddsmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on Eagles vs. Ravens and a handful of other games, as we dive into NFL Week 13 betting nuggets.

Marquee Matchup

Eagles-Ravens is the no-doubt marquee matchup this week. Baltimore opened as a 3-point favorite at Caesars and fell to -2.5 on Monday morning, after Philadelphia’s impressive 37-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Then Baltimore was just as impressive Monday night in the same stadium, beating the L.A. Chargers 30-23. So Caesars returned to Ravens -3 on Tuesday.

"This could be a Super Bowl preview," Feazel said. "Week in and week out, we see more Ravens money. I think that’s what we’ll continue to see in this spot. I don’t think it’ll be really lopsided, but there’ll be more money on the Ravens."

Feazel also noted another likely popular angle for this 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff: Ravens bettors will more likely lay the 3 points, while Eagles bettors will play Philly moneyline +140, banking on an Eagles outright win.

As for the total, the Over is an exceptional 10-2 for Baltimore this year, including 7-1 in the last eight games. So it’s no surprise to see the public hammering the Over for this contest, with two strong offenses and big-name players in Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts and the extremely impressive Saquon Barkley.

NFL Rocks On FOX

FOX has a few notable Sunday matchups. From a betting standpoint, Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings stands out most in Week 13 NFL odds.

The Vikes are a surprising 9-2 SU/7-4-1 ATS, trying to keep pace with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. The Cardinals (6-5 SU/7-4 ATS) are actually in the thick of a middling NFC West race, and they were on a 4-0 SU and ATS run before losing at Seattle in Week 12.

Minnesota made a little midweek news, too.

"The Vikings just signed Daniel Jones. That makes no difference. This is Sam Darnold’s team," Feazel said, before noting action on Cards-Vikes. "It’s mostly Vikings money coming in, and that’s in part a reaction to the Cardinals’ loss to the Seahawks last week."

NFL Sharp Side

Professional bettor Randy McKay went 3-0 for the second time in three weeks with his plays in Week 12. McKay had Carolina +11 vs. Kansas City, and the Panthers pushed the Chiefs 'til the end in a 30-27 loss. He also had Seattle at pick ‘em vs. Arizona, with the Seahawks winning 16-6, and Philadelphia -2.5 at the L.A. Rams, with the Eagles winning 37-20.

McKay is jumping on the Thanksgiving Day nightcap, playing the Green Bay Packers as 3-point home favorites vs. the Miami Dolphins.

"Green Bay will control the ball with Josh Jacobs running against a soft Miami defense, which will tire out in the cold," McKay said. "Tua Tagovailoa & Co. aren't a team built for late-season outdoor football. Plus, this is a bad schedule spot for Miami, in between two division opponents."

The Dolphins are coming off a 34-15 home win over New England, and they host the New York Jets in Week 14.

McKay also likes the Bengals -2.5 vs. the visiting Steelers.

"Cincy is coming off a much-needed bye, while Pittsburgh is off a tough Thursday loss to the Browns," McKay said. "Joe Burrow & Co. will have some success vs. Pittsburgh’s defense."

Finally, McKay is on the Falcons as 2-point home underdogs vs. the Chargers.

"Atlanta is coming off a bye, against a Chargers team that played a physical game vs. Baltimore on Monday night," McKay said. "The Atlanta defense gets more healthy players coming off the injury list, which will be the difference for the Dirty Birds."

Plus, Los Angeles is minus running back J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a knee sprain in Monday’s loss to Baltimore.

Sunday Night Showdown

Before the season started, the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Buffalo Bills surely looked like a special game in NFL Week 13 odds. It might still be, but the defending NFC champion Niners come in with a 5-6 SU/4-7 ATS record, in a season wracked by injuries.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) missed last week’s 38-10 loss at Green Bay, as did defensive end Nick Bosa (hip). As of Wednesday night, both were questionable to play at Buffalo, for Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. ET contest.

On the flip side, Buffalo is 9-2 SU/7-4 ATS and is on a six-game win streak (5-1 ATS). And the Bills are coming off a bye week.

"We saw how the 49ers were without Bosa and Purdy," Feazel said, while noting early bettors are paying more attention to the total than the point spread. "There’s mostly money coming in on the Under."

The total opened at 46 and stood at 44.5 on Wednesday night. Buffalo opened as a 3-point home favorite, dipped to -2.5 Monday and returned to -3 Tuesday.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

There aren’t too many big wagers yet, but the largest reported play so far involves the first game in Week 13 NFL odds: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions.

That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day. At Caesars Sports, a Nevada customer put $200,000 on Lions moneyline -600. That’s a lot to risk for a comparatively modest return — and being honest, that’s a lot to risk, period!

But as long as the Lions just win the game — they don’t have to cover the 9.5-point spread — the bettor will profit $33,333.33 (total payout $233,333.33).

Caesars also took a notable Super Bowl futures bet. A customer put $5,000 on the Houston Texans +2500 to win the championship.

The Texans will need to look much better than they have lately, losing three of their last four games. But if Houston ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the Superdome, then the bettor will profit a healthy $125,000.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

