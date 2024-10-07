National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 6: Lines, spreads for all 14 games Updated Oct. 7, 2024 2:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Week 5 of the NFL season nearly in the books, we're looking ahead to Week 6.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 6.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 6 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

49ERS @ SEAHAWKS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Seahawks +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

JAGUARS @ BEARS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Bears -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ PACKERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Packers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -1 (Titans favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Titans -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Colts -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -7 (Texans favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Texans -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Patriots +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

BUCCANEERS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -9.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -470 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.13 total); Browns +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Commanders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Broncos +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ RAIDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Raiders +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

LIONS @ COWBOYS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Lions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cowboys +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ PANTHERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ GIANTS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Giants +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, OCT. 14

BILLS @ JETS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jets +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

