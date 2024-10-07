National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 6: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
Updated Oct. 7, 2024 2:14 a.m. ET

With Week 5 of the NFL season nearly in the books, we're looking ahead to Week 6. 

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 6.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 6 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

49ERS @ SEAHAWKS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Seahawks +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

JAGUARS @ BEARS (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Bears -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Chicago Bears
CHI

CARDINALS @ PACKERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Packers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Green Bay Packers
GB

COLTS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -1 (Titans favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Titans -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Colts -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Tennessee Titans
TEN

TEXANS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -7 (Texans favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Texans -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Patriots +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
New England Patriots
NE

BUCCANEERS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
New Orleans Saints
NO

BROWNS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -9.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -470 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.13 total); Browns +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

COMMANDERS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Commanders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

CHARGERS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Broncos +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Denver Broncos
DEN

STEELERS @ RAIDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Raiders +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

LIONS @ COWBOYS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Lions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cowboys +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

FALCONS @ PANTHERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Carolina Panthers
CAR

BENGALS @ GIANTS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Giants +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
New York Giants
NYG

MONDAY, OCT. 14

BILLS @ JETS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jets +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
New York Jets
NYJ

