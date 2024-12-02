National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 14: Lines, spreads for all 13 games Published Dec. 2, 2024 2:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 2.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 14 Odds

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

PACKERS @ LIONS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Packers +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

JAGUARS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -4.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Titans -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Jaguars +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -6.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Jets +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -5.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Falcons +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAINTS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Saints -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Giants +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -13 (Eagles favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Panthers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ STEELERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Browns +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ BUCS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Raiders +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Seahawks +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bills -4 (Bills favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Bills -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Rams +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

BEARS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Bears +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ CHIEFS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Chargers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, DEC. 9

BENGALS @ COWBOYS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Cowboys +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

