2024 NFL odds Week 14: Lines, spreads for all 13 games
Published Dec. 2, 2024 2:32 a.m. ET

Week 14 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 2.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 14 Odds

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

PACKERS @ LIONS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Packers +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Detroit Lions
DET

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

JAGUARS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -4.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Titans -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Jaguars +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Tennessee Titans
TEN

JETS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -6.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Jets +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Miami Dolphins
MIA

FALCONS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -5.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Falcons +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

SAINTS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Saints -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Giants +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
New York Giants
NYG

PANTHERS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -13 (Eagles favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Panthers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

BROWNS @ STEELERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Browns +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

RAIDERS @ BUCS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Raiders +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

SEAHAWKS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Seahawks +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

BILLS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bills -4 (Bills favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Bills -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Rams +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

BEARS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Bears +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
San Francisco 49ers
SF

CHARGERS @ CHIEFS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Chargers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

MONDAY, DEC. 9

BENGALS @ COWBOYS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Cowboys +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

