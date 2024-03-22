National Football League 2024 NFL Draft: Six options for Jaguars with their No. 17 overall pick Published Mar. 22, 2024 8:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a disappointing 2023 season, one in which they collapsed down the stretch, the Jaguars will look to the draft to play a key role in their rebound for 2024.

Jacksonville has nine picks overall, including the No. 17 selection in the first round. After losing out on Calvin Ridley in a free-agency bidding war with the division-rival Titans, wide receiver is a must-need to address early. But top options like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are expected to be gone by the time the Jaguars pick.

So if the Jags still want to go receiver, who might they nab? What other positions should take precedent for the franchise?

Here are six names to watch for Jacksonville in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 TDs

After failing to re-sign Ridley, wide receiver becomes arguably the Jaguars' biggest need. Injuries plagued the position last season (Ridley was Jacksonville's only top receiver to play all 17 games). Zay Jones' future is particularly uncertain. He missed eight games last season and is entering the last year of his contract, carrying a hefty $10.7 million cap hit.

Mitchell would give the Jags the quickness and boundary skills on the outside that they lost in Ridley's departure. The former Longhorns star can also play inside: In his 888 offensive snaps at Texas last season, 731 were from a wide alignment and 150 from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mitchell, who began his college career at Georgia, was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year for leading the conference in receiving touchdowns.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Measurables: 6 foot, 189 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 5 INTs, 12 PBUs 63 tackles (6.5 for loss), FF

After releasing Darious Williams as a cap casualty, Jacksonville's biggest defensive priority is at cornerback. The team signed Ronald Darby for veteran insurance, but it still needs young, premium talent at the position.

Arnold fits new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's vision of an aggressive, press-man scheme. He's a fluid, lengthy athlete who had impressive production at the highest level of college football. Arnold had 12 pass breakups for the Crimson Tide last season and tied for the SEC-high with five interceptions.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): Started all 13 of his appearances

Yes, the Jaguars appear to be set at the center spot in 2024 between veteran Mitch Morse (signed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal in free agency) and third-year pro Luke Fortner. But Powers-Johnson, who won the Rimington Trophy last season as the nation's best center, has plenty of experience at right guard, a position Jacksonville must start thinking long-term about. Brandon Scherff had his contract restructured earlier this month, but the veteran guard will be a free agent after the upcoming season.

Also, if Fortner doesn't develop as hoped — he struggled last season, making Morse's signing a necessity — Powers-Johnson could step in as the long-term option. He allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-block snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 304 pounds

2023 stats (12 games): 7.5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 52 tackles (8.5 for loss), FF

Much has been made about the Jaguars adding free-agent Arik Armstead to a defensive line that already features Josh Allen and Travon Walker, who led all NFL duos last season with 27.5 sacks. But who will be that fourth disruptor upfront? Veteran Roy Robertson-Harris has been a steadying force for Jacksonville for the past few years, but he has limited upside as an older player. DaVon Hamilton was expected to have a breakout 2024 before a non-football related back issue set him back.

On paper, Newton could be that high-upside interior rusher to complement Armstead, Walker and Allen. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year ranked third in the FBS among defensive tackles, including first in the Power 5, with 7.5 sacks in the regular season. Over the past two years, his 103 quarterback pressures led all FBS defensive tackles. His 25 run stops also ranked fifth among those at his position during the regular season, per Pro Football Focus. Newton would be a plus addition in the run and pass game for the Jaguars.

Trent Baalke has never been shy about taking defensive linemen in the first round. In his 10 drafts as a general manager to this point — 2011-16 with the 49ers, 2020-23 with the Jaguars — he has selected a defensive lineman four times: Aldon Smith (2011), Armstead (2015), DeForest Buckner (2016) and Walker (2022).

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 209 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 TDs

One-half of college football's best receiving duo last season, Thomas could combine with free-agent acquisition Gabe Davis to give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a lethal deep-threat tandem. The former LSU star led the FBS in receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Measurables: 6 foot, 195 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 18 PBUs, 1 INT, 41 tackles

Few prospects have improved their stock in the pre-draft process like Mitchell, who impressed at the Senior Bowl and the combine. Like Arnold, Mitchell's physicality and playmaking ability could make him a natural fit in Nielsen's defense. He ranked second in the FBS with 18 pass breakups.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

