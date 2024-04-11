Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, more will attend 2024 NFL Draft in person
Two weeks out from first night of the 2024 NFL Draft, the league confirmed several prospects projected to be among the first handful of picks will be attending the ceremonies live in Detroit on April 25.
The NFL announced the list of in-person draft attendees Thursday, headlined by top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, who are widely regarded as the likely top-three picks of this year's draft.
However, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is also expected to hear his name called early in the first round, does not have his name on the list. It's unknown at this time where McCarthy, who helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship last season, will watch the draft from.
Following the signal-callers, the receivers expected to be in attendance include Marvin Harrison Jr., also a widely projected top-five pick, along with Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
Meanwhile, the defensive prospects in attendance will include Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold, Laiatu Latu and Darius Robinson.
JC Latham is the lone offensive lineman that will attend the draft live.
The first night of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
