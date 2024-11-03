National Football League 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Final play of game ruins passing prop in Dolphins at Bills Updated Nov. 3, 2024 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every week in the NFL , bettors, sportsbooks or both bemoan some form of a bad beat.

Whether it's a spread pick, a moneyline bet, a wager on the total points scored, or a miss on a prop — there's always one occurrence that affects a few bets.

During the first slate of games on Sunday, it was the last play of the Dolphins and Bills game that caused bettors some pain.

Let's check out how it all went down.

Last play of Bills and Dolphins alters passing prop

Entering the game, Tua Tagovailoa had a passing prop of 248.5 yards. The Alabama product was the league's leader in pass yards last season, totaling for 4,624 in 17 games played (272 per game). He had missed four games this season, making his return last week against the Cardinals.

The Miami signal caller had been dialed-in all game, leading the Dolphins on an 11-play scoring drive that went 81 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That drive had tied the game up at 27 apiece with just 1:38 left in the game. Tagovailoa had 255 yards at that point, hitting the Over on his passing prop for the game.

However, Josh Allen and Co. would engineer a nine-play drive that went 27 yards to set up Tyler Bass for a whopping 61-yard field goal. The Buffalo kicker drilled it, setting the record for the longest-made field goal in franchise history.

But, there were still five seconds left on the clock after Bass made the field goal.

The Dolphins had enough time for just one play, having to reach the end-zone. Tagovailoa dropped back, surveyed the field, and dumped it off to DeVon Achane. Achane would run forward and then proceed to lateral the ball to Jaylen Waddle.

In an effort to escape defenders and find open space, Waddle would run 24 yards backward and ultimately be tackled for a loss. That resulted in Tagovailoa's passing total to drop from 255 to 231 at the conclusion of the game.

It was the most negative yards on a completed pass this century, and Over bettors on Tagovailoa's passing total would take a loss on what seemed like a done deal. Even bettors who take an alternate line ranging from 240 to 245 yards were losers.

