National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Will Cowboys continue regular-season success, playoff failure? Published Jul. 10, 2024 9:34 a.m. ET

The last two decades have been kind to the Dallas Cowboys and their fans … during the regular season.

In terms of the postseason? Not so much.

Don't believe it? Check out this nugget:

In other words, since winning the Super Bowl in 1995, it has been nothing but postseason failure for the Cowboys.

Over those 20 seasons of regular-season excellence, Dallas has made the playoffs 13 times, losing in the divisional round seven times and the wild card six times.

It hasn't been back to the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

In 2015, the 12-4 division champion Cowboys were close to beating the Packers in Lambeau, a game that is known by many as the "Dez caught it" game. Bryant originally caught the game-winning touchdown, but did not maintain control going to the ground and the play was overturned on replay.

'Cowboys are not making next year’s playoffs.' — Skip has the Cowboys going 8-9

Over the last three seasons, the Cowboys have 36 total regular-season wins, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs who have 37. Dallas has also led the league in scoring over the last three years, with 29.5 points per game. In that span, Dallas has one playoff win and has lost at home twice in the wild card round as big favorites.

Expectations are set pretty high once again for the 2024-2025 season, as Dallas' regular-season win total has been set at 10.5.

Still, FOX Sports' Skip Bayless is not optimistic about the Cowboys' future.

"The Dallas Cowboys are not making next year's playoffs," he recently said on "The Skip Bayless Show." "The Dallas Cowboys are not winning next year's NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys are not even going to win more games than they will lose. I have them going 8-9."

After their disappointing playoff loss to Green Bay last season, the Cowboys' "all in" promise for an aggressive offseason did not exactly come to fruition.

They lost big names such as left tackle Tyron Smith and running back Tony Pollard, and their only new acquisition is linebacker Eric Kendricks from Minnesota.

On the bright side, the team's core group of stars in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons will all return.

Dallas is currently listed at +1700 to win the Super Bowl and +700 to win the NFC at DraftKings Sportsbook. It is +150 to win the NFC East, trailing Philly, who currently sits at +100.

Lastly, the Cowboys are listed at -210 to make the playoffs.

Will the great regular season, but poor playoff performance trend continue for Dallas in 2024, or will it flip that narrative?

