2024-25 NFL odds: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill early favorite for Offensive Player of Year
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) this past season and was the co-leader in receiving touchdowns (13).
Coming off his first team All-Pro season, Hill enters the 2024-25 campaign as the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year.
Hill is the first NFL player with a second consecutive 1,700-yard receiving season.
RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft odds: Who will pick Georgia TE Brock Bowers?
The OPOY was created in 1972 to complement the MVP award, which is often dominated by quarterbacks.
QBs have won the MVP 11 years in a row and 16 of the past 17 seasons, with Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson winning MVP in 2012.
Here's a look at the early odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:
NFL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS: *
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
A.J. Brown, Eagles WR: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions WR: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Puka Nacua, Rams WR: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Josh Allen, Bills QB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
* odds as of 2/26/2024
Hill said he is ready to focus on playing after several off-field incidents over the years, including his house in Southwest Ranches, Florida, catching fire in early January.
"So this year is gonna be a whole lot better man, because I finally got a glance of what it actually looks like if I clean up a lot of things in my life," Hill said.
McCaffrey won OPOY last season, with Hill finishing second and Lamb finishing third in voting.
Jackson, the MVP winner, was fourth in OPOY voting.
Which player are you backing for Offensive Player of the Year? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
2024 NFL Draft odds: 'Our biggest liability is with Marvin Harrison Jr.'
UCLA reportedly hiring Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator
The Commanders are recalibrating. Their 3-item checklist begins with a new QB
-
2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 50 led by Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
Former Cowboys WR Golden Richards, known for famous Super Bowl catch, dies at 73
-
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
2024 NFL Draft order: Bears hold #1 pick, Top 32 picks locked
2024 NFL free agency dates: Start time, franchise tag deadline
-
2024 NFL Draft odds: 'Our biggest liability is with Marvin Harrison Jr.'
UCLA reportedly hiring Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator
The Commanders are recalibrating. Their 3-item checklist begins with a new QB
-
2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 50 led by Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
Former Cowboys WR Golden Richards, known for famous Super Bowl catch, dies at 73
-
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
2024 NFL Draft order: Bears hold #1 pick, Top 32 picks locked
2024 NFL free agency dates: Start time, franchise tag deadline