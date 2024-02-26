National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill early favorite for Offensive Player of Year Published Feb. 26, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) this past season and was the co-leader in receiving touchdowns (13).

Coming off his first team All-Pro season, Hill enters the 2024-25 campaign as the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year.

Hill is the first NFL player with a second consecutive 1,700-yard receiving season.

The OPOY was created in 1972 to complement the MVP award, which is often dominated by quarterbacks.

QBs have won the MVP 11 years in a row and 16 of the past 17 seasons, with Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson winning MVP in 2012.

Here's a look at the early odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:

NFL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

A.J. Brown, Eagles WR: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions WR: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Puka Nacua, Rams WR: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Josh Allen, Bills QB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* odds as of 2/26/2024

Hill said he is ready to focus on playing after several off-field incidents over the years, including his house in Southwest Ranches, Florida, catching fire in early January.

"So this year is gonna be a whole lot better man, because I finally got a glance of what it actually looks like if I clean up a lot of things in my life," Hill said.

McCaffrey won OPOY last season, with Hill finishing second and Lamb finishing third in voting.

Jackson, the MVP winner, was fourth in OPOY voting.

