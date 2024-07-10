National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Patriots projected to have fewest wins in the NFL Updated Jul. 10, 2024 4:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2024 NFL season kicking off in a little less than two months, bettors are already eyeing which teams they're backing — as well as which squads they're fading.

For bettors who really want to commit to fading a franchise, the fewest regular-season wins market is a great place to start.

Currently, the team favored to win the fewest games this upcoming season is New England.

The Patriots parted ways with veteran coach Bill Belichick in January and quickly named former assistant Jerod Mayo his successor.

Though Mayo won a Super Bowl as a Patriots player and worked as an assistant under Belichick since 2019, that wasn't enough to keep the books from projecting the Pats to have an underwhelming season.

With that in mind, let's dive into the odds for the teams most likely to finish at the bottom of the standings next season.

2024-25 Fewest Regular Season Wins: *

Patriots: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Panthers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Broncos: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Titans: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Giants: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Commanders: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Vikings: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Raiders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cardinals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Steelers: + 2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Buccaneers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Seahawks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Saints: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Colts: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Browns: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* odds as of 7/10/24

New England tops the board at +340 as the team most likely to have the fewest regular-season wins in 2024.

While the Patriots have extended contracts for several of their stars, as of early July, the organization has yet to lock in four-time Pro Bowl edge Matthew Judon .

The Panthers sit behind the Pats on the obettingard at +550.

However, according to pro bettor Adam Chernoff, gamblers might want to avoid wagering on the Panthers in this market.

Panthers a 'fringe wild card' team

"I think [the Panthers] are a fringe NFC wild card team," Chernoff said on "The Herd."

"This is putting Bryce Young in a much better position with the modern coaching staff that is coming in, led by Dave Canales.

"Last year, [Canales] revived Baker Mayfield — another QB that everybody wrote off. I think it's a great coaching staff and an organization that's going to compete for that spot as a wild card in the NFC.

"Very bullish on the Panthers this season."

