National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's best NFL Week 13 bets, including 49ers-Eagles Published Dec. 1, 2023 2:25 p.m. ET

Another exciting weekend of NFL football is upon us, meaning it's another opportunity to throw some money down on the big games.

And if you are betting on the games, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment of the latest "Bear Bets" episode as the fellas break down this week's biggest matchups.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on the Week 13 slate, the big NFC Championship Game rematch and a pair of possible future bets to make now.

Let's get right to their bets.

Arguably, the biggest game of the season takes place on Sunday in Philadelphia, where the 49ers and Eagles will meet in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). It also features one of the most unusual spreads you'll see as the 8-3 Niners, who are on the road, are 2.5-point favorites. Do you like that line? Which side are you playing?

Hill: 49ers for best moneyline price you can find, lean Niners -2.5

"I just think this is a great spot for San Francisco. Extra rest, as they haven't played since Thanksgiving, and that was a ho-hum game where they basically took the foot off the gas the entire second half. Meanwhile, Philly played Monday night against the Chiefs down to the wire on Thanksgiving Week. Then they play the Bills, basically played a fifth quarter that goes down to the wire. They get all banged up. They played almost 100 plays on defense. And now you're gonna turn around and play San Francisco?"

Sammy P: Maybe leaning 49ers -2.5?

"I've tried to take Philly out the last two weeks, and it hasn't gone well. I'm like a wounded animal right now. Kansas City was better for three quarters, Eagles in. The Bills were better for maybe four quarters here, Eagles win. It's tough to step in front of a team that not only has one loss but keeps finding ways to cover. They're 8-1-2 at the window. Not only are they the best regular season record team, they are the best cover team in the league. I want to go against them again, but I might be living under a bridge."

Schwartz: 49ers -1.5 first half

"I think the 49ers come out with a very scripted gameplan and get on track very early. To Sammy's point, the Eagles just find a way to win games. In the second half of games, they play much better than the first half of games, at least recently they have."

Jalen Hurts MVP? Eagles vs. 49ers best gambling advice and bets

Another backup quarterback takes the field in a prime-time spot when the Bengals and Jaguars meet in Jacksonville on Monday night. The Jaguars are 8.5-point faves against Jake Browning and crew as they're coming off one of their biggest wins of the season. Is this a trap spot for Jacksonville?

The Bear: Lean Bengals +8.5

"It feels like kind of a dangerous game for me. The Jags getting that win in Houston last week, a lot of people talking about them potentially being the No. 1 seed in the AFC. No, I don't want to lay nine with Jacksonville."

Sammy P: Under 38.5

"Sunday and Monday night Unders are on a 23-3 run which is absurd. Jacksonville's defense is better than Jacksonville's office. Cincinnati without Joe Burrow is like ‘College GameDay' without The Bear. It's just not the same. Jake Browning at quarterback that doesn't doesn't move my meter."

Hill: Jaguars -8.5 or nothing, maybe include them in a teaser leg

"Cincy's got to be a little demoralized. Two years ago, they were a play away from winning the Super Bowl. Last year, they were a play from going back to the Super Bowl. Now they're 5-6 with a backup quarterback just playing out their string that you know their season's over."

NFL Week 13 Survivor Picks: Jacksonville Jaguars save or play?

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice this week, potentially giving a boost to the 4-7 Jets, who host the Falcons on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Will you make any Jets or Rodgers wagers with the quarterback possibly returning soon?

The Bear: Stay away from Falcons-Jets, and do not bet "Yes" on Rodgers returning this season

"He's not coming back. I've seen a sportsbook out there post, ‘Will Aaron Rodgers play again?' with a 'Yes' price. Please post a ‘No,' please. I'm dying to bet the ‘No' on this."

Hill: Do not bet Rodgers to win Comeback Player of the Year

"That number is dropping and dropping. People can't get enough of Aaron Rodgers Comeback Player of the Year wagers. You go to Vegas, and there are these tall buildings. Do you wonder why these sports books always win? That's why."

Why Aaron Rodgers’ return this season doesn’t make sense for the Jets

The Steelers have been one of the "Group Chat's" favorite teams to discuss this season. They're a rare decent favorite this weekend against the Cardinals, laying 5.5 points at home. Do you like the Steelers in this spot?

The Bear: Cardinals +5.5

"Every week, we joke about the Chargers; every Chargers game is the same. Every Steelers game is the same as well: gross, ugly, low scoring and in the fourth quarter, they find a way to win."

Sammy P: Steelers -5.5

"My concern, stylistically, is, how does Arizona score? Maybe they [get pass interferences] down the field and get a bunch of deep balls. But I think Pittsburgh's defense is gonna just suffocate Arizona, and the little guy is going to have a really tough outing."

Hill: Cardinals +5.5

"Tomlin's good as a dog. He's good off of a loss. But here, he's a favorite. And he's awful when he's a favorite. This is like 2017; every Steelers win is 2017."

Where do Bryce Young, Panthers go after Frank Reich's firing?

The Panthers became the second team this season to fire a coach, dumping Frank Reich earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Chargers and Patriots face off in a battle of possible soon-to-be-fired coaches. Are there any hypothetical coaching bets you'd make?

Sammy P: Take the odds Bill Belichick gets fired

"How do you let a guy like that who can't put together an offense without Tom Brady? Take another quarterback. He's the greatest coach we've ever seen in the NFL, but that would be malpractice if you let Bill Belichick try and develop another quarterback."

Schwartz: Bet Belichick to be Panthers' next head coach

"I bet David Tepper just swings for the fences and just like, 'Belichick? I'm hiring Belichick. We're cleaning things up around here.' Tepper is going to try to swing for the fences. He's done like the Frank Reich, Matt Rhule thing; he'll try to bring an established veteran coach who has a track record of winning."

The Bear: Bet Jim Harbaugh to be the next Chargers' coach

"I think there are [whispers out there of this happening]. You're gonna want Justin Herbert, you're gonna want some of the guys that they have on defense. You're in a division with the Chiefs, but that's fine. Bruce Feldman reported on it a couple of weeks ago; he will be suspended for a good part of 2024. The thought process is he will be, so he'll be gone."

Bengals vs. Jaguars, Cardinals vs. Steelers: Best bets, odds and spread predictions

Other bets:

Sammy P: Saints +4 vs. Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

"I might have to take the plunge and take my least favorite quarterback Derek Carr +4. The Lions have one win against a team with a winning record. Now, the Saints aren't a good football team, but the Lions beat a bunch of bums. Look at the first part of the schedule for Detroit. And look at all the garbage on the schedule. The Saints actually play good defense and the Saints could sort of disrupt the Lions offense."

Schwartz: Buccaneers -6.5 vs. Panthers

"Carolina's a very bad place right now. It's gotten very bad. They fired Frank Reich and the quarterback coach and then they don't have enough coaches on their team right now. Thomas Brown called plays earlier this season. It made no difference."

