2023 NFL Week 9 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight up pay off
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 9? Those who played the home favorites straight up (SU) went 10-2.
It was a great week for favorites overall, as the two road favorites — the Colts (-1.5, 27-13 over the Panthers) and Chargers (-2, 27-6 over the Jets) — went 2-0 SU and against the spread (ATS).
The home underdogs — the Jets and Panthers — went 0-2 SU and ATS.
RELATED: NFL Week 10 odds, lines, spreads for every game
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.
Favorites ATS: 10-4
Covered: Steelers, Colts, Eagles, Ravens, Packers, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Chargers
Did not cover: Patriots, Saints, Falcons, Texans
Underdogs ATS: 4-10
Covered: Vikigns, Commanders, Buccaneers, Bears
Did not cover: Giants, Panthers, Jets, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Seahawks
Home teams ATS: 8-6
Covered: Ravens, Packers, Steelers, Browns, Eagles, Raiders, Bengals, Chiefs
Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Texans
Road teams ATS: 6-8
Covered: Vikings, Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, Bears, Commanders
Did not cover: Bills, Giants, Cardinals, Cowboys, Titans, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams
Home teams SU: 10-4
Win: Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Saints, Bengals, Packers, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans
Loss: Patriots, Panthers, Jets, Falcons
Road teams SU: 4-10
Win: Vikings, Commanders, Colts, Chargers
Loss: Giants, Rams, Dolphins, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Titans, Seahawks, Bills, Bears
Home favorites ATS: 8-4
Covered: Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Packers, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs
Did not cover: Patriots, Saints, Falcons, Texans
Home underdogs ATS: 0-2
Covered: none
Did not cover: Jets, Panthers
Home favorites SU: 10-2
Win: Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Eagles, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans
Loss: Patriots, Falcons
Home underdogs SU: 0-2
Win: none
Loss: Jets, Panthers
Road favorites ATS: 2-0
Covered: Colts, Chargers
Did not cover: none
Road underdogs ATS: 4-8
Covered: Vikings, Bears, Commanders, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Giants, Seahawks, Cardinals, Dolphins, Bills, Rams, Cowboys, Titans
Biggest underdog to cover: Bears (+9.5 against Saints)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Vikings (+3.5 against Falcons)
Home Over/Under: 3-11
Over: Eagles, Texans, Falcons
Under: Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Steelers, Panthers, Packers, Browns, Saints, Bengals, Raiders, Chiefs
Road Over/Under: 3-11
Over: Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Under: Giants, Cardinals, Colts, Titans, Rams, Dolphins, Bills, Seahawks, Commanders, Chargers, Bears
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 10? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
-
Monday Night Football highlights: Chargers dominate Jets behind Ekeler's two TDs
2023 NFL midseason awards picks, playoff predictions: Who wins MVP, Super Bowl?
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: Prediction, odds, picks
'The public had a good day': Bettors win big on Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals
NFL top-10 rankings: Eagles, Chiefs hold top spots; Ravens, Lions rise; Dolphins fall
-
Quarterback decision, Antonio Pierce's Patriots speech led to Josh McDaniels' firing
Dak Prescott proved he's a big-game QB, even in tough loss to Eagles
Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 10 odds
-
Monday Night Football highlights: Chargers dominate Jets behind Ekeler's two TDs
2023 NFL midseason awards picks, playoff predictions: Who wins MVP, Super Bowl?
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: Prediction, odds, picks
'The public had a good day': Bettors win big on Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals
NFL top-10 rankings: Eagles, Chiefs hold top spots; Ravens, Lions rise; Dolphins fall
-
Quarterback decision, Antonio Pierce's Patriots speech led to Josh McDaniels' firing
Dak Prescott proved he's a big-game QB, even in tough loss to Eagles
Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 10 odds