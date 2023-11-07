National Football League
2023 NFL Week 9 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight up pay off
Published Nov. 7, 2023 4:06 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 9? Those who played the home favorites straight up (SU) went 10-2.

It was a great week for favorites overall, as the two road favorites — the Colts (-1.5, 27-13 over the Panthers) and Chargers (-2, 27-6 over the Jets) — went 2-0 SU and against the spread (ATS).

The home underdogs — the Jets and Panthers — went 0-2 SU and ATS.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 10-4

Covered: Steelers, Colts, Eagles, Ravens, Packers, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Chargers
Did not cover: Patriots, Saints, Falcons, Texans

Underdogs ATS: 4-10

Covered: Vikigns, Commanders, Buccaneers, Bears
Did not cover: Giants, Panthers, Jets, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Seahawks

Home teams ATS: 8-6

Covered: Ravens, Packers, Steelers, Browns, Eagles, Raiders, Bengals, Chiefs
Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Texans

Road teams ATS: 6-8

Covered: Vikings, Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, Bears, Commanders
Did not cover: Bills, Giants, Cardinals, Cowboys, Titans, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams

Home teams SU: 10-4

Win: Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Saints, Bengals, Packers, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans
Loss: Patriots, Panthers, Jets, Falcons

Road teams SU: 4-10

Win: Vikings, Commanders, Colts, Chargers
Loss: Giants, Rams, Dolphins, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Titans, Seahawks, Bills, Bears

Home favorites ATS: 8-4

Covered: Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Packers, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs
Did not cover: Patriots, Saints, Falcons, Texans

Home underdogs ATS: 0-2

Covered: none
Did not cover: Jets, Panthers

Home favorites SU: 10-2

Win: Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Eagles, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans
Loss: Patriots, Falcons

Home underdogs SU: 0-2

Win: none
Loss: Jets, Panthers

Road favorites ATS: 2-0

Covered: Colts, Chargers
Did not cover: none

Road underdogs ATS: 4-8

Covered: Vikings, Bears, Commanders, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Giants, Seahawks, Cardinals, Dolphins, Bills, Rams, Cowboys, Titans

Biggest underdog to cover: Bears (+9.5 against Saints)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Vikings (+3.5 against Falcons)

Home Over/Under: 3-11

Over: Eagles, Texans, Falcons
Under: Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Steelers, Panthers, Packers, Browns, Saints, Bengals, Raiders, Chiefs

Road Over/Under: 3-11

Over: Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Under: Giants, Cardinals, Colts, Titans, Rams, Dolphins, Bills, Seahawks, Commanders, Chargers, Bears

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 10? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

