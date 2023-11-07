National Football League 2023 NFL Week 9 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight up pay off Published Nov. 7, 2023 4:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 9? Those who played the home favorites straight up (SU) went 10-2.

It was a great week for favorites overall, as the two road favorites — the Colts (-1.5, 27-13 over the Panthers) and Chargers (-2, 27-6 over the Jets) — went 2-0 SU and against the spread (ATS).

The home underdogs — the Jets and Panthers — went 0-2 SU and ATS.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 10-4

Covered: Steelers, Colts, Eagles, Ravens, Packers, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Chargers

Did not cover: Patriots, Saints, Falcons, Texans

Underdogs ATS: 4-10

Covered: Vikigns, Commanders, Buccaneers, Bears

Did not cover: Giants, Panthers, Jets, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Seahawks

Home teams ATS: 8-6

Covered: Ravens, Packers, Steelers, Browns, Eagles, Raiders, Bengals, Chiefs

Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Texans

Road teams ATS: 6-8

Covered: Vikings, Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, Bears, Commanders

Did not cover: Bills, Giants, Cardinals, Cowboys, Titans, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams

Home teams SU: 10-4

Win: Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Saints, Bengals, Packers, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans

Loss: Patriots, Panthers, Jets, Falcons

Road teams SU: 4-10

Win: Vikings, Commanders, Colts, Chargers

Loss: Giants, Rams, Dolphins, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Titans, Seahawks, Bills, Bears

Home favorites ATS: 8-4

Covered: Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Packers, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs

Did not cover: Patriots, Saints, Falcons, Texans

Home underdogs ATS: 0-2

Covered: none

Did not cover: Jets, Panthers

Home favorites SU: 10-2

Win: Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Eagles, Saints, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans

Loss: Patriots, Falcons

Home underdogs SU: 0-2

Win: none

Loss: Jets, Panthers

Road favorites ATS: 2-0

Covered: Colts, Chargers

Did not cover: none

Road underdogs ATS: 4-8

Covered: Vikings, Bears, Commanders, Buccaneers

Did not cover: Giants, Seahawks, Cardinals, Dolphins, Bills, Rams, Cowboys, Titans

Biggest underdog to cover: Bears (+9.5 against Saints)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Vikings (+3.5 against Falcons)

Home Over/Under: 3-11

Over: Eagles, Texans, Falcons

Under: Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Steelers, Panthers, Packers, Browns, Saints, Bengals, Raiders, Chiefs

Road Over/Under: 3-11

Over: Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys

Under: Giants, Cardinals, Colts, Titans, Rams, Dolphins, Bills, Seahawks, Commanders, Chargers, Bears

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 10? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

