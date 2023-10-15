National Football League 2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Oct. 15, 2023 9:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Dolphins play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a marquee matchup of 5-1 teams with elite quarterbacks and high-powered offenses.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring, averaging 36.2 points per game. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are fifth in scoring at 28.2 points per game.

Why are these two teams successful on offense? They run the ball.

Miami and Philly are No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing yards, with Miami averaging 181.8 rushing yards per game and Philadelphia averaging 164.0.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans

THURSDAY'S GAME

Jaguars at Saints (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Jaguars -1 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Saints -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Raiders at Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Raiders -3 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -152 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.58 total); Bears +128 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -119 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.40 total); Falcons +119 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Lions at Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -141 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.09 total); Lions +116 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2 (Browns favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Browns -131 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.63 total); Colts +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Bills at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -405 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.47 total); Patriots +315 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Giants +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -165 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total); Steelers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -8 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -372 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.69 total); Cardinals +291 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Packers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Packers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Broncos +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -253 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.95 total); Chargers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Dolphins +119 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

49ers at Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -330 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.03 total); Vikings +262 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

