National Football League
2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Published Oct. 15, 2023 9:07 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a marquee matchup of 5-1 teams with elite quarterbacks and high-powered offenses.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring, averaging 36.2 points per game. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are fifth in scoring at 28.2 points per game.

Why are these two teams successful on offense? They run the ball. 

Miami and Philly are No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing yards, with Miami averaging 181.8 rushing yards per game and Philadelphia averaging 164.0.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans 

THURSDAY'S GAME

Jaguars at Saints (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Jaguars -1 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Saints -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
New Orleans Saints
NO

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Raiders at Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Raiders -3 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -152 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.58 total); Bears +128 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Chicago Bears
CHI

Falcons at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -119 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.40 total); Falcons +119 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Lions at Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -141 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.09 total); Lions +116 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Browns at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2 (Browns favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Browns -131 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.63 total); Colts +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Bills at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Bills -405 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.47 total); Patriots +315 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
New England Patriots
NE

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Giants +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
New York Giants
NYG

Steelers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Rams -165 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total); Steelers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Cardinals at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -8 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -372 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.69 total); Cardinals +291 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Packers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Packers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Broncos +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Denver Broncos
DEN

Chargers at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -253 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.95 total); Chargers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Dolphins at Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Dolphins +119 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

MONDAY'S GAME

49ers at Vikings  (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -330 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.03 total); Vikings +262 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
