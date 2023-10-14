National Football League 2023 NFL Week 6 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Oct. 14, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We had a good showing last week, so let's keep the good times rolling in Week 6 of the NFL season.

And, honestly, nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games. So if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the action, I have you covered.

Now, let's get into the fun and hopefully a profitable week.

Here are my best bets for the Week 6 NFL slate.

(All times ET Sunday)

﻿Last Week: 3-1 (Season: 10-10)



49ers @ Browns (1 p.m. FOX and FOX Sports App )

You haven’t been wagering on the NFL very long if you don’t see this one coming a mile away.

The 49ers are the best team in the league and are coming off a blowout win over Dallas in a highly anticipated game. Now, S.F. heads to Cleveland for what may be a bad-weather game, and the Browns will potentially be without Deshaun Watson.

Niners are a cinch, right? Not so fast.

Cleveland’s defense will have a lot to say about this game and remember, the Niners did lose to the Bears last year in a bad-weather game in the Midwest. Don’t be shocked to see this one 17-13 in the fourth quarter.

PICK: Browns (+9.5) to lose by 9.5 points or fewer (or win outright)

Patriots @ Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Two bad teams. So of course, I’m attracted to it.

The Raiders won in spite of head coach Josh McDaniels on Monday night, and it was even more of an indictment on how bad the Packers are. The Raiders offense isn't going to scare anyone and that's good, because the Pats are just as inept, if not worse on offense. In the last two games, N.E. has been outscored 72-3 and hasn’t scored more than 20 all season. Feels like a field goal game either way.

PICK: Patriots (+3) to lose by 3 points or fewer (or win outright)

Seahawks @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Weather could be an issue here as well, and I wonder how the cooler, damp temperatures might affect Joe Burrow’s calf. Seattle will test a Bengals defense that hasn’t been what we’ve come to expect the last couple of years. Even in a win last week at Arizona, the Cardinals were a fourth-down conversion away from potentially taking the lead and having the Bengals on the ropes. Seattle’s offense is far more dangerous than the Cardinals offense and should give the Bengals fits.

PICK: Seahawks (+3) to lose by 3 points or fewer (or win outright)

Cardinals @ Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

This line has moved way too much. The Rams are a nice scrappy underdog, but I wouldn’t be laying seven with them against an Arizona team that has competed every week. The Rams offensive line is hardly trustworthy, even against a team that struggles to get pressure on the QB consistently. But with the move to a full seven, I’ll take the 'dog.

PICK: Cardinals (+7) to lose by 7 points or fewer (or win outright)

SURVIVOR PLAYS

Tread lightly: Miami and Buffalo

You don’t need me to tell you if you have Miami or Buffalo available, that you should play the safe route this week. I’d be careful of the Niners this week given the short week, travel and potential bad weather. Plus, do you really want to burn the best team in the league here? I’d also be careful with the Rams, despite those who have strategized to go anti-Arizona each week.

Top pick: Jacksonville

If you’re in the boat of wanting to save Miami or Buffalo, I’d take a look at Jacksonville. Yes, the Jags have been in London for a while, but get a shorthanded Colts team, and looking ahead, I'm not sure how much future value Jacksonville has.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

