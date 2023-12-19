National Football League 2023 NFL Week 15 betting recap, odds: Home favorites rule straight up, against spread Published Dec. 19, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor has a hard time keeping track of everything going on in the league.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend played out from a betting perspective.

Week 15 was a great week for home teams and for the favorites.

Home favorites went 9-2 straight up (SU).

Home favorites went 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS).

The betting favorites went 11-4-1 ATS.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 11-4-1

Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Lions, Colts, Saints, Dolphins, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Rams, Bills

Did not cover: Packers, Titans, Falcons, Eagles

Pushed: Bengals

Underdogs ATS: 4-11-1

Covered: Panthers, Buccaneers, Texans, Seahawks

Did not cover: Steelers, Giants, Jets, Commanders, Cardinals, Cowboys, Chargers, Bears, Jaguars, Patriots, Broncos

Pushed: Vikings

Home teams ATS: 10-5-1



Covered: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Saints, Dolphins, Browns, Rams, Bills, Raiders, Seahawks

Did not cover: Patriots, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Jaguars

Pushed: Bengals

Road teams ATS: 5-10-1



Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Buccaneers, Texans, Chiefs

Did not cover: Steelers, Giants, Jets, Commanders, Cowboys, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers, Bears, Eagles

Pushed: Vikings

Home teams SU: 11-5



Win: Panthers, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Dolphins, Browns, Raiders, Rams, Lions, Bills, Seahawks

Loss: Patriots, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Jaguars

Road teams SU : 5-11



Win: Ravens, 49ers, Buccaneers, Texans, Chiefs

Loss: Vikings, Jets, Steelers, Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers, Bears, Eagles

Home favorites ATS: 8-2-1



Covered: Lions, Colts, Browns, Bills, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Dolphins

Did not cover: Packers, Titans

Pushed: Bengals

Home underdogs ATS: 2-3

Covered: Panthers, Seahawks

Did not cover: Patriots, Cardinals, Jaguars

Home favorites SU: 9-2

Win: Lions, Browns, Colts, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals

Loss: Packers, Titans

Home underdogs SU: 2-3

Win: Panthers, Seahawks

Loss: Patriots, Cardinals, Jaguars

Road favorites ATS: 3-2

Covered: 49ers, Chiefs, Ravens

Did not cover: Falcons, Eagles

Road underdogs ATS: 2-8-1



Covered: Buccaneers, Texans

Did not cover: Jets, Cowboys, Chargers, Steelers, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Giants

Pushed: Vikings

Biggest underdogs to cover: Buccaneers (+4 against Packers)

Biggest underdogs to win outright: Buccaneers (+4 against Packers)



Home Over/Under: 7-9



Over: Patriots, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Raiders, Bengals, Colts

Under: Panthers, Titans, Browns, Dolphins, Saints, Rams, Jaguars, Bills, Seahawks



Road Over/Under: 7-9

Over: 49ers, Steelers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos

Under: Bears, Ravens, Jets, Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Texans, Eagles

