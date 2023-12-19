2023 NFL Week 15 betting recap, odds: Home favorites rule straight up, against spread
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor has a hard time keeping track of everything going on in the league.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend played out from a betting perspective.
Week 15 was a great week for home teams and for the favorites.
Home favorites went 9-2 straight up (SU).
Home favorites went 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS).
The betting favorites went 11-4-1 ATS.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.
Favorites ATS: 11-4-1
Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Lions, Colts, Saints, Dolphins, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Rams, Bills
Did not cover: Packers, Titans, Falcons, Eagles
Pushed: Bengals
Underdogs ATS: 4-11-1
Covered: Panthers, Buccaneers, Texans, Seahawks
Did not cover: Steelers, Giants, Jets, Commanders, Cardinals, Cowboys, Chargers, Bears, Jaguars, Patriots, Broncos
Pushed: Vikings
Home teams ATS: 10-5-1
Covered: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Saints, Dolphins, Browns, Rams, Bills, Raiders, Seahawks
Did not cover: Patriots, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Jaguars
Pushed: Bengals
Road teams ATS: 5-10-1
Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Buccaneers, Texans, Chiefs
Did not cover: Steelers, Giants, Jets, Commanders, Cowboys, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers, Bears, Eagles
Pushed: Vikings
Home teams SU: 11-5
Win: Panthers, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Dolphins, Browns, Raiders, Rams, Lions, Bills, Seahawks
Loss: Patriots, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Jaguars
Road teams SU : 5-11
Win: Ravens, 49ers, Buccaneers, Texans, Chiefs
Loss: Vikings, Jets, Steelers, Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers, Bears, Eagles
Home favorites ATS: 8-2-1
Covered: Lions, Colts, Browns, Bills, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Dolphins
Did not cover: Packers, Titans
Pushed: Bengals
Home underdogs ATS: 2-3
Covered: Panthers, Seahawks
Did not cover: Patriots, Cardinals, Jaguars
Home favorites SU: 9-2
Win: Lions, Browns, Colts, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals
Loss: Packers, Titans
Home underdogs SU: 2-3
Win: Panthers, Seahawks
Loss: Patriots, Cardinals, Jaguars
Road favorites ATS: 3-2
Covered: 49ers, Chiefs, Ravens
Did not cover: Falcons, Eagles
Road underdogs ATS: 2-8-1
Covered: Buccaneers, Texans
Did not cover: Jets, Cowboys, Chargers, Steelers, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Giants
Pushed: Vikings
Biggest underdogs to cover: Buccaneers (+4 against Packers)
Biggest underdogs to win outright: Buccaneers (+4 against Packers)
Home Over/Under: 7-9
Over: Patriots, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Raiders, Bengals, Colts
Under: Panthers, Titans, Browns, Dolphins, Saints, Rams, Jaguars, Bills, Seahawks
Road Over/Under: 7-9
Over: 49ers, Steelers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos
Under: Bears, Ravens, Jets, Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Texans, Eagles
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 16? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: 49ers' Brock Purdy new favorite, Dak Prescott falls
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
11 things we learned in NFL Week 15: Dominant Dolphins, Jets turmoil, career revivals
NFL Week 15 betting recap: 'Will depend on Geno'
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction, odds, picks
Tom Brady rips NFL QB play, defends suspended Steelers safety Damontae Kazee
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Ravens, Lions climb; Cowboys slide
NFL suspends Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for rest of season after hit vs. Colts
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites; Ravens climbing
