National Football League
2023 NFL Week 15 betting recap, odds: Home favorites rule straight up, against spread
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 15 betting recap, odds: Home favorites rule straight up, against spread

Published Dec. 19, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor has a hard time keeping track of everything going on in the league.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend played out from a betting perspective.

Week 15 was a great week for home teams and for the favorites. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Home favorites went 9-2 straight up (SU).

Home favorites went 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS).

The betting favorites went 11-4-1 ATS.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

RELATED: Best Week 16 picks, predictions, including Cowboys-Dolphins

Favorites ATS: 11-4-1

Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Lions, Colts, Saints, Dolphins, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Rams, Bills
Did not cover: Packers, Titans, Falcons, Eagles
Pushed: Bengals

Underdogs ATS: 4-11-1

Covered: Panthers, Buccaneers, Texans, Seahawks
Did not cover: Steelers, Giants, Jets, Commanders, Cardinals, Cowboys, Chargers, Bears, Jaguars, Patriots, Broncos
Pushed: Vikings

Home teams ATS: 10-5-1

Covered: Lions, Panthers, Colts, Saints, Dolphins, Browns, Rams, Bills, Raiders, Seahawks
Did not cover: Patriots, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Jaguars

Pushed: Bengals

Road teams ATS: 5-10-1

Covered: 49ers, Ravens, Buccaneers, Texans, Chiefs
Did not cover: Steelers, Giants, Jets, Commanders, Cowboys, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers, Bears, Eagles

Pushed: Vikings

Are Bills quietly the best team in the AFC after win vs. Cowboys?

Are Bills quietly the best team in the AFC after win vs. Cowboys?

Home teams SU: 11-5

Win: Panthers, Colts, Saints, Bengals, Dolphins, Browns, Raiders, Rams, Lions, Bills, Seahawks
Loss: Patriots, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Jaguars

Road teams SU : 5-11

Win: Ravens, 49ers, Buccaneers, Texans, Chiefs
Loss: Vikings, Jets, Steelers, Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers, Bears, Eagles

Home favorites ATS: 8-2-1

Covered: Lions, Colts, Browns, Bills, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Dolphins
Did not cover: Packers, Titans
Pushed: Bengals

Home underdogs ATS: 2-3

Covered: Panthers, Seahawks
Did not cover: Patriots, Cardinals, Jaguars

Home favorites SU: 9-2

Win: Lions, Browns, Colts, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals
Loss: Packers, Titans

Home underdogs SU: 2-3

Win: Panthers, Seahawks
Loss: Patriots, Cardinals, Jaguars

Road favorites ATS: 3-2

Covered: 49ers, Chiefs, Ravens
Did not cover: Falcons, Eagles

Road underdogs ATS: 2-8-1

Covered: Buccaneers, Texans
Did not cover: Jets, Cowboys, Chargers, Steelers, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Giants
Pushed: Vikings

Biggest underdogs to cover: Buccaneers (+4 against Packers)

Biggest underdogs to win outright: Buccaneers (+4 against Packers)

Home Over/Under: 7-9

Over: Patriots, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Raiders, Bengals, Colts
Under: Panthers, Titans, Browns, Dolphins, Saints, Rams, Jaguars, Bills, Seahawks

Road Over/Under: 7-9

Over: 49ers, Steelers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos
Under: Bears, Ravens, Jets, Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Texans, Eagles

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 16? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios after Week 15

2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios after Week 15

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes