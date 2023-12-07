National Football League 2023 NFL Week 14 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Dec. 7, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

We're coming off a hot week as we went 3-0 with our picks. Let's keep that momentum going in Week 14!

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

﻿Last Week: 3-0 (Season: 26-21-2)

All Times ET

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

All but one of the Niners' nine wins have come by at least 13 points, including a 31-13 rout in Seattle a couple weeks ago.

I'm guessing a lot of people will expect S.F. to have a bit of a letdown off the win in Philadelphia, while Seattle has some extra rest here.

I think it's a bigger deal that the Niners are just much better than Seattle, have owned them lately and have a chance to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

I don’t think this one will be close.

PICK: 49ers (-10.5) to win by more than 10.5 points

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants (8:15 p.m. Monday, ABC)

Everyone loves the Packers now.

After the outright upset of the Chiefs as a near-touchdown underdog, now Green Bay is laying 6.5 on the road against the suddenly frisky Giants.

I’ll be taking the points.

PICK: Giants (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

