2023 NFL Week 13 betting recap, odds: Road favorites rule ATS
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
RELATED: Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 14 odds
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 13?
It was a dominant week for road favorites, as they went 6-1 against the spread (ATS). Visiting favorites to cover ATS were the 49ers, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Dolphins and Chargers.
Honorable mention goes to road teams ATS (9-3-1) and the favorites ATS (8-4-1).
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.
The Bills, Bears, Giants, Raiders, Ravens and Vikings had byes.
Favorites ATS: 8-4-1
Covered: 49ers, Colts, Lions, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Chargers, Texans
Did not cover: Steelers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jaguars
Pushed: Buccaneers
Underdogs ATS: 4-8-1
Covered: Packers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals
Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Browns, Titans, Saints, Broncos, Commanders
Pushed: Panthers
Home teams ATS: 3-9-1
Covered: Packers, Texans, Rams
Did not cover: Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Commanders, Saints, Jaguars
Pushed: Buccaneers
Road teams ATS: 9-3-1
Covered: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Seahawks, Chargers, Bengals
Did not cover: Browns, Chiefs, Broncos
Pushed: Panthers
Home teams SU: 5-8
Win: Packers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Texans
Loss: Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, Eagles, Saints, Commanders, Jaguars
Road teams SU: 8-5
Win: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Cardinals, Falcons, Dolphins, Chargers, Bengals
Loss: Panthers, Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Broncos
Home favorites ATS: 2-3-1
Covered: Texans, Rams
Did not cover: Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars
Pushed: Buccaneers
Home underdogs ATS: 1-6
Covered: Packers
Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Saints, Commanders, Titans
Home favorites SU: 4-2
Win: Cowboys, Texans, Rams, Buccaneers
Loss: Steelers, Jaguars
Home underdogs SU: 1-6
Win: Packers
Loss: Patriots, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Titans, Commanders
Road favorites ATS: 6-1
Covered: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Dolphins, Chargers
Did not cover: Chiefs
Road underdogs ATS: 3-2-1
Covered: Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals
Did not cover: Browns, Broncos
Pushed: Panthers
Biggest underdog to cover: Seahawks (+9.5 against Cowboys)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Bengals (+10 against Jaguars)
Home Over/Under: 9-4
Over: Eagles, Saints, Packers, Commanders, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Jaguars
Under: Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Texans
Road Over/Under: 9-4
Over: 49ers, Lions, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bengals
Under: Cardinals, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 14? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
-
NFL Week 13 live highlights: Packers, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers, Colts win
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers
Jets' Aaron Rodgers reportedly unlikely to play again in 2023
-
49ers vs. Eagles: 5 matchups that will decide the game of the year
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
Who is 'Big Dom'? Eagles security officer ejected with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw
-
NFL Week 13 top viral moments: Deebo Samuel, 49ers get last laugh vs. Eagles
Embarrassing loss to 49ers leaves Eagles exposed in wide-open NFC race
-
NFL Week 13 live highlights: Packers, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers, Colts win
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers
Jets' Aaron Rodgers reportedly unlikely to play again in 2023
-
49ers vs. Eagles: 5 matchups that will decide the game of the year
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
Who is 'Big Dom'? Eagles security officer ejected with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw
-
NFL Week 13 top viral moments: Deebo Samuel, 49ers get last laugh vs. Eagles
Embarrassing loss to 49ers leaves Eagles exposed in wide-open NFC race