National Football League 2023 NFL Week 13 betting recap, odds: Road favorites rule ATS Published Dec. 5, 2023 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

RELATED: Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 14 odds

ADVERTISEMENT

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 13?

It was a dominant week for road favorites, as they went 6-1 against the spread (ATS). Visiting favorites to cover ATS were the 49ers, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Dolphins and Chargers.

Honorable mention goes to road teams ATS (9-3-1) and the favorites ATS (8-4-1).

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

The Bills, Bears, Giants, Raiders, Ravens and Vikings had byes.

Favorites ATS: 8-4-1

Covered: 49ers, Colts, Lions, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Chargers, Texans

Did not cover: Steelers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jaguars

Pushed: Buccaneers

Underdogs ATS: 4-8-1

Covered: Packers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals

Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Browns, Titans, Saints, Broncos, Commanders

Pushed: Panthers

Home teams ATS: 3-9-1



Covered: Packers, Texans, Rams

Did not cover: Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Commanders, Saints, Jaguars

Pushed: Buccaneers

Road teams ATS: 9-3-1



Covered: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Seahawks, Chargers, Bengals

Did not cover: Browns, Chiefs, Broncos

Pushed: Panthers

Home teams SU: 5-8



Win: Packers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Texans

Loss: Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, Eagles, Saints, Commanders, Jaguars

Road teams SU: 8-5



Win: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Cardinals, Falcons, Dolphins, Chargers, Bengals

Loss: Panthers, Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Broncos

Home favorites ATS: 2-3-1



Covered: Texans, Rams

Did not cover: Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars

Pushed: Buccaneers

Home underdogs ATS: 1-6

Covered: Packers

Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Saints, Commanders, Titans

Home favorites SU: 4-2

Win: Cowboys, Texans, Rams, Buccaneers

Loss: Steelers, Jaguars

Home underdogs SU: 1-6

Win: Packers

Loss: Patriots, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Titans, Commanders

NFL Rankings: Brock Purdy helps 49ers rise, Chiefs fall & C.J. Stroud, Texans top 10?

Road favorites ATS: 6-1

Covered: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Dolphins, Chargers

Did not cover: Chiefs

Road underdogs ATS: 3-2-1



Covered: Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals

Did not cover: Browns, Broncos

Pushed: Panthers

Biggest underdog to cover: Seahawks (+9.5 against Cowboys)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Bengals (+10 against Jaguars)



Home Over/Under: 9-4



Over: Eagles, Saints, Packers, Commanders, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Jaguars

Under: Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Texans



Road Over/Under: 9-4

Over: 49ers, Lions, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bengals

Under: Cardinals, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 14? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more