National Football League
2023 NFL Week 13 betting recap, odds: Road favorites rule ATS
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 13 betting recap, odds: Road favorites rule ATS

Published Dec. 5, 2023 11:59 a.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

RELATED: Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 14 odds

ADVERTISEMENT

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 13?

It was a dominant week for road favorites, as they went 6-1 against the spread (ATS). Visiting favorites to cover ATS were the 49ers, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Dolphins and Chargers.

Honorable mention goes to road teams ATS (9-3-1) and the favorites ATS (8-4-1).

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

The Bills, Bears, Giants, Raiders, Ravens and Vikings had byes.

Favorites ATS: 8-4-1

Covered: 49ers, Colts, Lions, Falcons, Rams, Dolphins, Chargers, Texans
Did not cover: Steelers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jaguars
Pushed: Buccaneers

Underdogs ATS: 4-8-1

Covered: Packers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals
Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Browns, Titans, Saints, Broncos, Commanders

Pushed: Panthers

Home teams ATS: 3-9-1

Covered: Packers, Texans, Rams
Did not cover: Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Commanders, Saints, Jaguars
Pushed: Buccaneers

Road teams ATS: 9-3-1

Covered: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Seahawks, Chargers, Bengals
Did not cover: Browns, Chiefs, Broncos
Pushed: Panthers

Home teams SU: 5-8

Win: Packers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Texans
Loss: Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, Eagles, Saints, Commanders, Jaguars

Road teams SU: 8-5

Win: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Cardinals, Falcons, Dolphins, Chargers, Bengals
Loss: Panthers, Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Broncos

Home favorites ATS: 2-3-1

Covered: Texans, Rams
Did not cover: Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars
Pushed: Buccaneers

Home underdogs ATS: 1-6

Covered: Packers
Did not cover: Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Saints, Commanders, Titans

Home favorites SU: 4-2

Win: Cowboys, Texans, Rams, Buccaneers
Loss: Steelers, Jaguars

Home underdogs SU: 1-6

Win: Packers
Loss: Patriots, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Titans, Commanders

NFL Rankings: Brock Purdy helps 49ers rise, Chiefs fall & C.J. Stroud, Texans top 10?

NFL Rankings: Brock Purdy helps 49ers rise, Chiefs fall & C.J. Stroud, Texans top 10?
 

Road favorites ATS: 6-1

Covered: 49ers, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Dolphins, Chargers
Did not cover: Chiefs

Road underdogs ATS: 3-2-1

Covered: Cardinals, Seahawks, Bengals
Did not cover: Browns, Broncos
Pushed: Panthers

Biggest underdog to cover: Seahawks (+9.5 against Cowboys)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Bengals (+10 against Jaguars)

Home Over/Under: 9-4

Over: Eagles, Saints, Packers, Commanders, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Jaguars
Under: Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Texans

Road Over/Under: 9-4

Over: 49ers, Lions, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bengals
Under: Cardinals, Broncos, Falcons, Chargers

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 14? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes