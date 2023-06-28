2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, channels
While the NFL regular season starts on Sept. 7, there’s a whole month of preseason games to watch.
The NFL preseason is an annual period where NFL teams play each other in exhibition games prior to the regular season.
Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.
When does the 2023 NFL Preseason start?
The 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The New York Jets face off against the Cleveland Browns on NBC.
Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?
The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team’s local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear across FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.
Many games will also be available on NFL Network.
How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?
FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.
All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.
How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.
2023 NFL Preseason Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, Aug 3:
- New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns - 8:00 p.m. (NBC)
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Friday, Aug. 11:
- New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions - 7 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7 p.m.
- Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 7 p.m.
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins - 7 p.m.
- Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns - 7:30 p.m.
- Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12:
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears - 1 p.m.
- New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers - 4 p.m.
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys - 5 p.m.
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens - 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints - 1 p.m.
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders - 4 p.m.
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 17:
- Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18:
- Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants - 7 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions - 1 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans - 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 6:30 p.m.
- Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts - 7 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets - 7:30 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals - 8 p.m.
- New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers - 8 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings - 8 p.m.
- Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers - 8:30 p.m.
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - 9 p.m.
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks - 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20:
- New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21:
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 24:
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons - 7:30 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 8 p.m. (Prime)
Friday, Aug. 25:
- Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers - 8 p.m. (CBS)
- New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans - 8:15 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m.
- Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 1 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders - 1 p.m.
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers - 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears - 1 p.m.
- New York Jets vs. New York Giants - 6 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - 7 p.m.
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7 p.m.
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - 8 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27:
Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints - 7:05 p.m. (FOX)
-
-
