National Football League 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, channels Published Jun. 28, 2023 1:32 p.m. ET

While the NFL regular season starts on Sept. 7, there’s a whole month of preseason games to watch.

The NFL preseason is an annual period where NFL teams play each other in exhibition games prior to the regular season.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.

When does the 2023 NFL Preseason start?

The 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The New York Jets face off against the Cleveland Browns on NBC.

Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team’s local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear across FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.

Many games will also be available on NFL Network.

How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?

FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.

How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug 3:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Friday, Aug. 11:

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Friday, Aug. 18:

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Sunday, Aug. 20:

Monday, Aug. 21:

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24:

Friday, Aug. 25:

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints - 7:05 p.m. (FOX)

