National Football League
2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, channels
National Football League

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, channels

Published Jun. 28, 2023 1:32 p.m. ET

While the NFL regular season starts on Sept. 7, there’s a whole month of preseason games to watch.

The NFL preseason is an annual period where NFL teams play each other in exhibition games prior to the regular season. 

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.

When does the 2023 NFL Preseason start?

The 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The New York Jets face off against the Cleveland Browns on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team’s local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear across FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.

Many games will also be available on NFL Network.

How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?

FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area. 

How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug 3:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Friday, Aug. 11:

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Friday, Aug. 18:

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Sunday, Aug. 20:

Monday, Aug. 21:

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24:

Friday, Aug. 25:

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints - 7:05 p.m. (FOX)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Major League Soccer's 2024 All-Star Game to be played in Columbus, Ohio

Major League Soccer's 2024 All-Star Game to be played in Columbus, Ohio

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes