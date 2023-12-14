National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Should the Bills be favored against the Cowboys? Updated Dec. 14, 2023 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as they are on a five-game winning streak, while the Buffalo Bills (7-6) are scrambling to earn a playoff spot, having lost three of their past four games.

So why are Josh Allen & Co. favored to win over Dak Prescott and friends?

That's the big question on every bettor and analyst's mind this week.

Let's dive into the odds, a unique betting trend and some analysis.

Dallas is a dog in this big game despite having a 76.9 winning percentage.

Per FOX Sports Research, teams who have won 75% or more of their games but are underdogs are 11-23-1 against the spread (ATS) in December and January games since 2012.

Cowboys @ Bills (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Chris Broussard said on "First Things First" that Buffalo has more incentive to win Sunday.

"They're desperate, their season's on the line," Broussard said. "Dallas is fat and happy, right, coming off the big win. Everybody's praising them; you beat Philadelphia, you didn't just beat them, you pounded ‘em. So they are ripe for a letdown. … I don’t think they're being disrespected at all. Buffalo can get this victory."

The crew on FOX Sports' "Speak" debated which team would win this game: MVP favorite Prescott and the Cowboys or Allen and the Bills?

Former running back LeSean McCoy, who played four seasons with Buffalo during his 12-year career, says the Bills are justified in being favored.

"If I had to trust one quarterback, I'm going with Josh. I think he's a better player, better talent, even though Dak is playing better than him right now," McCoy said. "At home, it's going to be super cold. I've been in Buffalo around this time, December. It's going to be cold up there; the ground's going to be hard. And he's going to be ready for that.

"The Cowboys, they do great inside when in Dallas. I'm gonna go with Josh."

Joy Taylor points out the Cowboys lead in scoring (32.4 points per game) because of Prescott's play. Dallas' lowest-scoring game since the bye in Week 7 was the 28-23 loss at the Eagles on Nov. 5.

The Cowboys have scored at least 33 points in the other six games since the bye, all wins.

"I'm interested to see what their offense looks like on the road at this point in the season in Buffalo. It is a hard place to play," Taylor said. "But they have been putting up really, really big numbers on the offensive side of the ball, and I'm interested to see if Buffalo's offense can go toe-to-toe with them if that's how the game goes."

James Jones said Prescott will be the difference in the game.

"Dak Prescott has clearly been the best quarterback in the National Football League on a consistent level, especially not turning the football over," Jones said. "So on the road, I gotta take the hot Dallas Cowboys and I gotta take Dak Prescott because he's clearly just playing more consistent than Josh Allen is playing right now."

