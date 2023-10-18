National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Saints only team to hit the Under in every game Updated Oct. 18, 2023 12:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints rank 24th in scoring in the NFL, averaging 18.2 points per game. Still, a closer look reveals quarterback Derek Carr & Co. have been paying off this season for a group of bettors.

The Saints are 3-3 straight up (SU), tied for second in the NFC South Division. However, they are the only team with a 6-0 record on the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) this season, according to BetMGM Data Analyst John Ewing.

RELATED: Herd Hierarchy for NFL Week 7

The O/U for the Saints' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football is 39.5 points combined. Carr and the Saints are 1-point favorites against the Jaguars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense helps explain the 3-3 record. Despite New Orleans scoring 20 or fewer points in five of its six games this year, they are holding opponents to 16 points per game and 278.3 yards per game, both fifth-best in the NFL.

Seven teams — the Saints, Bears (both 1-4-1), Giants, Patriots, Falcons (all three 1-5), Broncos and Panthers (both 0-5-1) — have covered ATS either once or not at all this season.

The poor ATS record has followed Carr since he joined the league in 2014. According to BetLabs, Carr is 17-33-2 ATS as the favorite in his NFL career.

Carr threw for a season-high 353 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans, saying he was "livid" after losing for the third time in four games after a 2-0 start.

"I just want to win," he said. "The yards are great, but I couldn't care less. I just want to win. That's all I care about."

Are you fading Carr and the Saints? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL gambling news.

share