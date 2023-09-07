National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Rams-Seahawks point spread moves after Cooper Kupp injury
Published Sep. 7, 2023 3:22 p.m. ET

How much of an impact does Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp have?

Usually, only Quarterback injury news impacts the point spread, but word of Kupp being ruled out Week 1 due to a lingering hamstring injury sent the line moving at some sportsbooks for Sunday's game when the Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams were 4.5-point underdogs at some books before the announcement. The line has since moved a point to +5.5, where it currently sits.

The Rams' moneyline moved from +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total) to +206 (bet $10 to win $30.60 total), while the Seahawks' moneyline went from -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total) to -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total).

Some books had already accounted for the Kupp injury, though, FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson said.

On Aug. 31, reports circulated that Rams wideout Cooper Kupp had a setback in recovering from his Aug. 1 hamstring injury. At that point, The SuperBook moved Los Angeles from +4.5 to +5.5 for its season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

So on Wednesday, when it became official that Kupp would miss Sunday’s road game, The SuperBook had zero reaction, keeping the number at 5.5.

"It was already baked into the line," SuperBook senior risk supervisor Casey Degnon said.

Degnon said Kupp is generally worth 1-2 points to the spread, depending on the opponent, among other factors.

Here's a look at the odds for Sunday's big matchup on FOX Sports.

Rams at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Seahawks -5.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Rams +206 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.60 total) 
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Expect Cooper Kupp's injury setback to derail Rams season?
Craig Carton starts with a reaction to the news that the Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp has suffered a setback with his hamstring injury.

So who are you betting on for the Rams-Seahawks showdown? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

