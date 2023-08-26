National Football League
2023 NFL odds, predictions: Falcons, Jets and which teams can go from worst to first
2023 NFL odds, predictions: Falcons, Jets and which teams can go from worst to first

Updated Aug. 26, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET

Some NFL franchises have found themselves atop the league and their divisions in recent years — meaning others are on the opposite end.

On Thursday's edition of "First Things First," Nick Wright and the crew took a look at the eight teams that finished at the bottom of their respective divisions last season, outlining which have the best chance at making a miraculous jump to first and which teams will remain dwelling in the basement for another season.

Let's dive into Wright's thoughts, including odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:

1. Atlanta Falcons — NFC South

2022 division record: 2-4

Wright's thoughts: "Bijan Robinson — forget Offensive Rookie of the Year, smells like Offensive Player of the Year."

What the odds say: The Falcons have the second-best odds to win the division at +210.

2. New York Jets — AFC East

2022 division record: 2-4

Wright's thoughts: "Maybe everybody that says [Aaron] Rodgers, how good he plays has to do with how angry he is [is correct], and if that's the case, and I'm wrong about [Robert] Saleh, you gotta at least recognize it's possible."

What the odds say: The Jets are +250 to win the division.

3. Cleveland Browns — AFC North

2022 division record: 3-3

Wright's thoughts: "Myles Garrett, Defensive Player of the Year-caliber guy, and then Deshaun Watson, who I think is cooked, but again, maybe he's not."

What the odds say: The Browns have the third-best odds to win the division at +400.

4. Washington Commanders — NFC East

2022 division record: 2-3-1

Wright's thoughts: "[Sam] Howell Hive stand up, and Eric Bieniemy."

What the odds say: The Commanders have the longest odds to win the division at +1300.

5. Chicago Bears — NFC North

2022 division record: 0-6

Wright's thoughts: "Some people say he's the league MVP this year. I don't quite buy it, but the division is winnable — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears."

What the odds say: The Bears have the longest odds to win the division at +430.

6. Houston Texans — AFC South

2022 division record: 3-2-1

Wright's thoughts: "Soft division. Maybe something happens to the prince [Trevor Lawrence] injury-wise, and then who knows. Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans."

What the odds say: The Texans have the longest odds to win the division at +1000. 

7. Denver Broncos — AFC West

2022 division record: 1-5

Wright's thoughts: "The Denver Broncos at No. 7 …

What the odds say: The Broncos have the third-best odds to win the division at +600.

8. Arizona Cardinals — NFC West

2022 division record: 1-5

Wright's thoughts: " … and then a team that desperately does not want to win any games, much less the division, the Arizona Cardinals."

What the odds say: The Cardinals have the longest odds of winning the division at +2700.

