2023 NFL odds, predictions: Falcons, Jets and which teams can go from worst to first
Some NFL franchises have found themselves atop the league and their divisions in recent years — meaning others are on the opposite end.
On Thursday's edition of "First Things First," Nick Wright and the crew took a look at the eight teams that finished at the bottom of their respective divisions last season, outlining which have the best chance at making a miraculous jump to first and which teams will remain dwelling in the basement for another season.
Let's dive into Wright's thoughts, including odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:
1. Atlanta Falcons — NFC South
2022 division record: 2-4
Wright's thoughts: "Bijan Robinson — forget Offensive Rookie of the Year, smells like Offensive Player of the Year."
What the odds say: The Falcons have the second-best odds to win the division at +210.
2. New York Jets — AFC East
2022 division record: 2-4
Wright's thoughts: "Maybe everybody that says [Aaron] Rodgers, how good he plays has to do with how angry he is [is correct], and if that's the case, and I'm wrong about [Robert] Saleh, you gotta at least recognize it's possible."
What the odds say: The Jets are +250 to win the division.
3. Cleveland Browns — AFC North
2022 division record: 3-3
Wright's thoughts: "Myles Garrett, Defensive Player of the Year-caliber guy, and then Deshaun Watson, who I think is cooked, but again, maybe he's not."
What the odds say: The Browns have the third-best odds to win the division at +400.
4. Washington Commanders — NFC East
2022 division record: 2-3-1
Wright's thoughts: "[Sam] Howell Hive stand up, and Eric Bieniemy."
What the odds say: The Commanders have the longest odds to win the division at +1300.
5. Chicago Bears — NFC North
2022 division record: 0-6
Wright's thoughts: "Some people say he's the league MVP this year. I don't quite buy it, but the division is winnable — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears."
What the odds say: The Bears have the longest odds to win the division at +430.
6. Houston Texans — AFC South
2022 division record: 3-2-1
Wright's thoughts: "Soft division. Maybe something happens to the prince [Trevor Lawrence] injury-wise, and then who knows. Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans."
What the odds say: The Texans have the longest odds to win the division at +1000.
7. Denver Broncos — AFC West
2022 division record: 1-5
Wright's thoughts: "The Denver Broncos at No. 7 …
What the odds say: The Broncos have the third-best odds to win the division at +600.
8. Arizona Cardinals — NFC West
2022 division record: 1-5
Wright's thoughts: " … and then a team that desperately does not want to win any games, much less the division, the Arizona Cardinals."
What the odds say: The Cardinals have the longest odds of winning the division at +2700.
