National Football League 2023 NFL odds: MVP race between Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts heating up in Week 14 Updated Dec. 7, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET

One of the biggest matchups of NFL Week 14 — and of the season so far — is the NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

This game has major implications from an odds perspective for the NFC East and for Super Bowl futures. Currently, the 10-2 Eagles are the odds-on favorites to win the NFC East at -490. The 9-3 Cowboys are at +330 to win the division.

Philly sits second in the odds to win the Big Game at +500, while Dallas is sixth at +900.

There's another odds market that could be impacted by the outcome of Sunday night's contest, and that's the market for NFL MVP.

Heading into Week 14, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the shortest odds to win the league's most coveted individual trophy at +300 (tied with San Francisco's Brock Purdy). Right on Dak's cleats is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at +350.

But which QB is the better choice for MVP?

"Hurts, like the Eagles, always seems to find a way to get the job done when it matters most," FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote. "That's why the Eagles are 10-2 this season, despite a shaky defense and a running game that has been maddeningly inconsistent."

In Vacchiano's case for Dak, the reporter mentioned that "Prescott leads the NFL in touchdown passes (26), he's fifth in passing yards (3,234), and he's tied for second in completion percentage (70.1)."

Earlier this week, the "Speak" crew chimed in on the Dak vs. Jalen MVP debate.

Does Dak Prescott deserve the regular season MVP right now?

"This is the most important conversation in sports right now," co-host Emmanuel Acho said regarding the race for the award. "Jalen Hurts is still No. 1 [on my ballot] because I respect the entire body of work, which is the season.

"Dak Prescott, though, is now No. 2."

However, according to FOX Sports NFL analyst Daryl Johnston, Dak should be the front-runner.

"His numbers merit him being, not only in the conversation, but at the top of the conversation," Johnston said on Thursday's episode of NFL on FOX Podcast.

Is Dak Prescott a SERIOUS contender to win MVP this year for the Dallas Cowboys?

This year, Prescott has thrown for 3,234 yards (fifth in NFL), 26 touchdowns (first) and six interceptions.

Hurts has racked up 2,995 yards (11th), 19 passing TDs (11th) and has thrown 10 interceptions. Hurts has run for 12 TDs, tied for second in the league.

So which QB are you betting to win MVP?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

