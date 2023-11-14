National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Matthew Stafford's return shifts Rams-Seahawks spread
Published Nov. 14, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to return this Sunday following a thumb injury against the Cowboys in Week 8. 

And his return has shifted the point spread in the Rams' upcoming matchup with the Seahawks. It opened at Seattle -3, but is now at -1 in favor of the Hawks.

Stafford's injury meant L.A. had to turn to Brett Rypien, who started in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. He passed for 130 yards but struggled to get into the end zone, as the Rams suffered a 20-3 loss. 

That subsequently prompted the Rams to sign veteran Carson Wentz. However, it looks like he will now play backup to Stafford. 

The Seahawks are coming off of a last-minute field goal win over the Washington Commanders, and they now sit at the top of the NFC West at 6-3. 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

