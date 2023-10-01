National Football League Patrick Mahomes' late slide causes bad beat for Kansas City Chiefs bettors Updated Oct. 1, 2023 11:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the best things about betting on the NFL is that every single play matters — a lesson that was reinforced Sunday night in the Chiefs-Jets game.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had nothing but green ahead of him late in the game against the New York Jets, but a late slide by the star quarterback cost Kansas City bettors some green as the Chiefs won 23-20.

The play left had huge ramifications for gamblers. That's because the point spread hovered between Chiefs -7.5 and 9.5 all week.

For those who might be new to betting, Kansas City backers wagered on the Chiefs to win by 8 points or more. Instead of scoring a touchdown, Mahomes slid down inbounds at the 2, picking up the first down and keeping the clock running.

If the former MVP got into the end zone on that run, the Chiefs would have won by 10 points, thus covering the spread.

While Taylor Swift fans were elated that Travis Kelce & Co. won the game, Kansas City bettors walked away dejected.

As FOX Sports' own Sam Panayotovich tweeted earlier, the Jets were a huge need for sportsbooks nationwide.

Mahomes was also +400 to score a touchdown.

We're sure the books are celebrating this win, along with Jets backers.

