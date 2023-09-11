National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Is Defensive Player of the Year award Micah Parsons' to lose? Updated Sep. 11, 2023 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas put the Big D in defense on Sunday night.

The Cowboys drubbed one of their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, in Week 1, by a score of 40-0. In the midst of that blowout, the Dallas defense tallied five forced fumbles (one recovered), seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Sheesh.

Of course, two-time first-team All-Pro selection Micah Parsons spearheaded Dallas' defensive attack, and he ended Sunday evening with a sack, a tackle for loss and two QB hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Sunday's dominant performance, he is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Monday.

Parson's odds to win the award have shortened, and he currently sits at +440, just ahead of Cleveland's Myles Garrett (sack, TFL, four QB hits in Week 1) at +500 and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (three sacks, TFL, pass defended, five QB hits on Sunday) at +700.

Entering the season, Parsons was the favorite at +475, followed by Garrett (+700), Watt (+825) and San Francisco's Nick Bosa (+1300).

After a stellar weekend of individual defensive performances, Skip Bayless took to the "Undisputed" desk on Monday to proclaim that the DPOY award, from his vantage point, is Parsons' to lose.

"He creates more havoc than anybody in football does, including Nick Bosa, who I honor and I have awe for. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year. T.J. Watt is still sensational for Pittsburgh. But I'm still just saying, nobody creates as much havoc as this guy does."

In fact, Bayless is such a believer in Dallas' defense — led by Parsons — that he thinks the Cowboys are even better than the 49ers, a team that dominated the Steelers on the road in Week 1, 30-7.

"Right here, right now, the 49er offense is slightly better than the Cowboy offense — I concede that," Bayless said. "But my defense is a little better. … It is the best defense in pro football. I've said from the start, my team will go only as far as my defense carries it, especially ‘11 from heaven [Micah Parsons].' … He personally wrecked that game by himself.

" … I give you [Nick Bosa]. I give you that. He is a man's man. He is a monster of a man. But I'll take Micah over Bosa."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Bucs, Mayfield, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

share