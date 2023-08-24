National Football League 2023 NFL odds, predictions: How close is every AFC team to winning the Super Bowl? Published Aug. 24, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Simply put, the AFC is loaded, filled with elite quarterbacks, high-profile head coaches and deep rosters — but something has to give.

On Monday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd gave his take on how close each AFC team is to the "Super Bowl end zone."

"If the end zone is the Super Bowl, what yard line are teams on?" Cowherd asked.

Let's take a look at Colin's thoughts, as well as the odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers: 5-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "They added Kellen Moore, and left tackle Rashawn Slater is back. Quentin Johnston, the rookie wide receiver, has lit up camp."

What the odds say: -125 to make playoffs, +1300 to win AFC, +2500 to win Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs: Goal line

Colin's thoughts: "They were young [last year]. Those 10 rookies should be better. Two starting new tackles, Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, concerns me a little, but they're at the goal line."

What the odds say: -450 to make playoffs, +350 to win AFC, +600 to win Super Bowl

Denver Broncos: 40-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "New coaching staff. Tim Patrick [and] KJ Hamler got banged up. … Tough division, a couple of injuries. It'll be a work in progress."

What the odds say: +180 to make playoffs, +3000 to win AFC, +4500 to win Super Bowl

Las Vegas Raiders: Own 40-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Josh Jacobs' holdout, Darren Waller's gone, Garoppolo's health, all major concerns on the offensive side of the ball. But they have had a good preseason."

What the odds say: +380 to make playoffs, +4000 to win AFC, +8000 to win Super Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers: 30-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "[They went] 8-2 when T.J. Watt played. They won six of seven, and Kenny Pickett was more than serviceable."

What the odds say: +125 to make playoffs, +3000 to win AFC, +5000 to win Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals: Goal line

Colin's thoughts: "Lost their safeties, but I'd say goal line. Upgraded offensive tackle, Orlando Brown, back-to-back AFC Championships. Joe Burrow hurt his calf, [but] it's fine."

What the odds say: -255 to make playoffs, +550 to win AFC, +1100 to win Super Bowl

Cleveland Browns: 40-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Under [Kevin] Stefanski, they'd had the worst record in that division. They have the most expensive offense. Does everybody love Deshaun Watson? They're like Denver: I know they've got players, but do they have a good team? I don't know."

What the odds say: +115 to make playoffs, +1800 to win AFC, +3500 to win Super Bowl

Baltimore Ravens: 30-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "They have a new coordinator and a lot of moving parts at receiver, but Lamar has the second-highest winning percentage among all active quarterbacks, so I suspect like Pittsburgh, they'll be good. There's a lot of new faces to the offense; new coordinator worries me a little."

What the odds say: -170 to make playoffs, +1000 to win AFC, +1800 to win Super Bowl

Tennessee Titans: 50-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "They've made the playoffs in three out of four years under [Mike] Vrabel, and Ryan Tannehill does have a 100.5 passer rating since he joined the Titans — he's better than people think. But they don't have a lot of power offensively on the perimeter, and they've got to win a certain way."

What the odds say: +210 to make playoffs, +5500 to win AFC, +8000 to win Super Bowl

Houston Texans: Own 25-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Rookie coach, rookie coordinator, rookie quarterback — it'll be a rebuild season."

What the odds say: +475 to make playoffs, +10000 to win AFC, +20000 to win Super Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Calvin Ridley's gonna have 120 catches. They're not great defensively — you don't have to be to win a Super Bowl — but I think they're gonna be wildly electric offensively. Remember, by about Thanksgiving last year, they were the best team in the league, not named Kansas City. They were on fire."

What the odds say: -195 to make playoffs, +1400 to win AFC, +3000 to win Super Bowl

Indianapolis Colts: Own 25-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Eighth straight season they have a Week 1 starter at quarterback that's different. Isn't that crazy?"

What the odds say: +350 to make playoffs, +7000 to win AFC, +15000 to win Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills: 20-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Stefon Diggs drama concerns me. Lost Leslie Frazier, that concerns me. I like them. I don't love them. Maybe a bit of a pullback. Do they really miss Brian Daboll?"

What the odds say: -265 to make playoffs, +450 to win AFC, +900 to win Super Bowl

New England Patriots: 50-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "They did hire a legitimate coordinator, but let's be honest, since [Tom] Brady, left do you know what their record is? 25-25. They don't have enough juice. Tennessee and New England are well-coached. They just don't have enough juice."

What the odds say: +250 to make playoffs, +3500 to win AFC, +6500 to win Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins: 20-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "Vic Fangio helps. I like their defense. I think they're a dark-horse Super Bowl team if Tua [Tagovailoa] remains healthy."

What the odds say: -110 to make playoffs, +1200 to win AFC, +2500 to win Super Bowl

New York Jets: 30-yard line

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know if they have the tackle situation there. They've got questions on the O-Line. It is the first year in New York for Aaron Rodgers. They've got nice weapons, but it should be noted [that they] haven't made the playoffs since 2010."

What the odds say: -130 to make playoffs, +1000 to win AFC, +1600 to win Super Bowl

