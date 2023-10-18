National Football League 2023 NFL odds: DPOY favorite Micah Parsons takes aim at Cowboys' critics Published Oct. 18, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas is off to a solid start with a 4-2 straight-up record and 4-2 against the spread heading into its bye week.

But Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is frustrated, and it's not with his team — it's with the criticism of his team.

This week, on an episode of his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons," Parsons claimed that the media unfairly "bashes" his team while making excuses for other NFL squads.

"We want the same energy for everybody," Parsons said. "Because there's a bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott but not the same when it's the Eagles."

Parsons specifically wanted to discuss the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Jets on Sunday, after he feels his Cowboys were relentlessly critiqued for their losses to Arizona and San Francisco in previous weeks.

"The Eagles were healthy. They had Jalen Hurts. They had their receiving corps. They had their explosive weapons. They didn't have Lane Johnson. ... But does that make that much of a difference? 'Cause I see my quarterback … move the ball way better than the Eagles did Sunday night."

While over-the-top criticism aimed at Dallas may be the case, not much negativity has come Parson's way this season, at least on the odds front. At DraftKings, he currently has the shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) at +150, trailed closely by Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Cleveland's Myles Garrett.

And, although it's a long-shot, Parsons if the first defensive player listed in the MVP odds at +10000. Prescott — with 1,333 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions — is at +3500 to win MVP.

Should Parsons be concerned with public opinion? According to "Undisputed's" Keyshawn Johnson, it's not worth his energy.

"To be honest with you, I don't think Micah should even be worried about what people say," Johnson said on Tuesday's show.

"You are on your way to becoming the highest paid at your position, possibly the highest paid at the defensive position in the history of the National Football League."

According to BetMGM's Drew Odell, at that sportsbook, Parsons has the highest handle to win DPOY at 37.4%.

Through six weeks, Micah has recorded seven tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. In the regular-season sacks leader market, his odds are fifth on the board at +1400.

