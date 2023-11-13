National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Ceedee Lamb moving up Offensive Player of the Year oddsboard
2023 NFL odds: Ceedee Lamb moving up Offensive Player of the Year oddsboard

Updated Nov. 13, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET

Seeing Ceedee is becoming a sight that causes sore eyes for defenses.

Dallas Cowboys wideout Ceedee Lamb is quickly ascending to the upper echelon of pass-catchers, if he wasn't already there.  On Sunday, he caught 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. It was his third straight game catching 10-plus passes for 150-plus yards, making him the first wide receiver in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.

On the season, Lamb has 975 receiving yards — good for third in the NFL — and his 68 receptions are tied for sixth-most in the league. He's fourth in receiving yards per game (108.3) and is one of only five receivers in the league averaging 100-plus receiving yards per contest. 

Lamb is also fifth in yards after catch (339) and fourth in receiving first downs (42). 

Should Lamb be in the running for Offensive Player of the Year? 

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys star wideout is eighth on the oddsboard at +4500, trailing a number of other wide receivers, including Tyreek Hill (+125 — the current favorite), AJ Brown (+550), Ja'Marr Chase (+1800) and Stefon Diggs (+3500). 

If Lamb continues to shine for the 6-3 Cowboys, there is a chance that Dallas could have both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in the NFL, as his teammate Micah Parsons (+185) trails only Cleveland's Myles Garrett (+150) on the DPOY oddsboard. 

On Monday's edition of "Undisputed," Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin said Lamb is ascended to new heights in the NFL receiver pantheon.

"He's the point-man for this whole offense — this whole offense! It's not the running game. It's Ceedee Lamb. I like that they even put him in the running game [Sunday], because all it's saying is, ‘I’m gonna put the football in my best guy's hands some kind of way, even when you double- or triple-team him.' … He is not Tyreek Hill, but he is that kind of talent that you gotta keep him involved all over the place."

Lamb had one carry on Sunday for 14 yards and a touchdown. 

"We must say Ceedee Lamb is pushing himself up in the No. 1 wide receiver race," Irvin added.

Hill is favored to lead the league in receiving yards this season (-125), with Brown second (+275) and Lamb third (+500). 

