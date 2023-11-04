National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Can Zach Wilson help Jets continue hot streak?
National Football League

2023 NFL odds: Can Zach Wilson help Jets continue hot streak?

Published Nov. 4, 2023 11:52 a.m. ET

Quick: Which quarterback leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comeback wins this season?

If you answered Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, wave the Gang Green flag proudly.

Naysayers expected the Jets' season to go downhill after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Titans' Will Levis next test is consistency in spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

In stepped Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson and the Jets have won three in a row and are third in the AFC East Division at 4-3.

Wilson has engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks this season: the 22-16 overtime win over the Bills when Rodgers got hurt, the 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 15, and Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the New York Giants.

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
New York Jets
NYJ

Here are some odds for Wilson and the Jets:

Zach Wilson to win Comeback Player of Year: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jets regular season Over/Under 8.5 wins:
Over (+114, bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Under (-140, bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Jets make postseason
Yes (+235, bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
No (-310, bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Jets to win AFC East: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Jets to win AFC: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)
Jets to win Super Bowl LVIII: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Wilson shined late in the fourth quarter against the Giants.

Out of timeouts, Wilson completed 29-yard passes to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, then spiked the ball with one second left, setting up Greg Zuerlein's 35-yard field goal to force overtime.

FOX Sports' Craig Carton, host of "The Carton Show," said Wilson has a chance to silence his doubters on national TV against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

"Zach Wilson amazingly with the game on the line, rolling out of the pocket, clock winding down, made two of the best throws of the year for the New York Jets offense," Carton said. "A big light bulb went off on top of my head, kind of like you see in the cartoons. 

"The New York Jets come out of the gate this week, national TV against the LA Chargers, [with a] no-huddle offense, passing the ball out of the gate, catch everybody by surprise and have the energy level of the offense try to match the aggressiveness and the energy level ... of the defense. That's what I would do, because that sets the tone for everybody."

Trust Zach Wilson's winning streak to continue vs. Chargers?

Trust Zach Wilson's winning streak to continue vs. Chargers?

How do you think Wilson and the Jets will fare the rest of the season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bruno Fernandes earns Man United win to ease pressure on Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes earns Man United win to ease pressure on Erik ten Hag

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes