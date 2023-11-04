National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Can Zach Wilson help Jets continue hot streak? Published Nov. 4, 2023 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Quick: Which quarterback leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comeback wins this season?

If you answered Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, wave the Gang Green flag proudly.

Naysayers expected the Jets' season to go downhill after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

In stepped Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson and the Jets have won three in a row and are third in the AFC East Division at 4-3.

Wilson has engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks this season: the 22-16 overtime win over the Bills when Rodgers got hurt, the 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 15, and Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the New York Giants.

Here are some odds for Wilson and the Jets:

Zach Wilson to win Comeback Player of Year: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jets regular season Over/Under 8.5 wins:

Over (+114, bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Under (-140, bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Jets make postseason

Yes (+235, bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

No (-310, bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Jets to win AFC East: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Jets to win AFC: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Jets to win Super Bowl LVIII: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Wilson shined late in the fourth quarter against the Giants.

Out of timeouts, Wilson completed 29-yard passes to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, then spiked the ball with one second left, setting up Greg Zuerlein's 35-yard field goal to force overtime.

FOX Sports' Craig Carton, host of "The Carton Show," said Wilson has a chance to silence his doubters on national TV against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

"Zach Wilson amazingly with the game on the line, rolling out of the pocket, clock winding down, made two of the best throws of the year for the New York Jets offense," Carton said. "A big light bulb went off on top of my head, kind of like you see in the cartoons.

"The New York Jets come out of the gate this week, national TV against the LA Chargers, [with a] no-huddle offense, passing the ball out of the gate, catch everybody by surprise and have the energy level of the offense try to match the aggressiveness and the energy level ... of the defense. That's what I would do, because that sets the tone for everybody."

How do you think Wilson and the Jets will fare the rest of the season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

