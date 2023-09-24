2023 NFL odds: Big underdogs have huge day straight up
A touchdown point spread is notable for NFL games.
But Sunday was a day for the 'dogs, as three teams – the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans – were underdogs of more than 7 points yet won straight up (SU) in Week 3.
The Cardinals (+11.5 points) shocked the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 to pay off on the moneyline at +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total) for Arizona backers.
The Colts (+7.5) beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 in overtime to pay +315 for moneyline bettors (bet $10 to win $41.50 total).
The Texans (+7.5) routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 to pay +300 for moneyline bettors (bet $10 to win $40 total).
If you're looking to ride this trend, the Cardinals are a 14-point underdog (+610, bet $10 to win $71 total) at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday on FOX and FOX Sports App.
Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -900 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Cardinals +610 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $71 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
The Kansas City Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite over the New York Jets.
Chiefs at Jets (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)
Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Jets +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
The New England Patriots are close as they are 7-point underdogs against the Cowboys, also on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Patriots at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Patriots +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Are you going to put some money down on the big underdogs in Week 4? Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling odds and news!
Nick Chubb's injury is not believed to be career-threatening
Bengals sign veteran QB AJ McCarron to practice squad; Joe Burrow questionable
Travis Kelce downplays Taylor Swift dating rumors — but invites her to Chiefs game
NFL Week 3 Blazin' 5: Can Chargers earn first win? Will Commanders cover?
2023 NFL odds: Green Bay Packers spread bettors have yet to trail in 2023
2023 NFL odds: Bengals, Chargers; Which winless teams still have hope
2024 Super Bowl odds: Updated Week 3 lines; Ravens, Broncos on the move
2023 NFL MVP odds: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa new favorite to win award
2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
