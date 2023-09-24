National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Big underdogs have huge day straight up Updated Sep. 24, 2023 11:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A touchdown point spread is notable for NFL games.

But Sunday was a day for the 'dogs, as three teams – the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans – were underdogs of more than 7 points yet won straight up (SU) in Week 3.

The Cardinals (+11.5 points) shocked the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 to pay off on the moneyline at +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total) for Arizona backers.

The Colts (+7.5) beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 in overtime to pay +315 for moneyline bettors (bet $10 to win $41.50 total).

The Texans (+7.5) routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 to pay +300 for moneyline bettors (bet $10 to win $40 total).

If you're looking to ride this trend, the Cardinals are a 14-point underdog (+610, bet $10 to win $71 total) at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday on FOX and FOX Sports App.

Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -900 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Cardinals +610 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $71 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

The Kansas City Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite over the New York Jets.

Chiefs at Jets (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Jets +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

The New England Patriots are close as they are 7-point underdogs against the Cowboys, also on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Patriots at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Patriots +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Are you going to put some money down on the big underdogs in Week 4? Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling odds and news!

