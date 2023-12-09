National Football League
2023 NFL odds: What will ATS bettors do in Panthers-Saints?
Published Dec. 9, 2023

What will a bettor who loves playing the point spread do ahead of the Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints NFL game on Sunday? 

According to sports betting journalist Ben Fawkes, the Saints are the second-worst team against the spread (ATS) this season (2-9-1).

Right behind them are the Panthers (2-8-2 ATS).

RELATED: Panthers described as 'Hunger Games' culture

New Orleans (5-7 straight up) plays host to Carolina (1-11) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here's a look at the lines for Sunday's contest:

Panthers @ Saints (1 p.m.ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -234 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.27 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
New Orleans Saints
NO

The NFC South Division foes have battled each other over the years.

New Orleans leads the all-time series 30-28, winning 10 of the past 14 games since the 2017 season.

The Saints, however, have injury issues heading into the game against the Panthers.

NFL Rankings: Brock Purdy helps 49ers rise, Chiefs fall & CJ Stroud, Texans top 10?

NFL Rankings: Brock Purdy helps 49ers rise, Chiefs fall & CJ Stroud, Texans top 10?

Starting quarterback Derek Carr practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday as he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Several other Saints didn't participate in practice, notably Taysom Hill, the team's co-leader with five touchdowns. The versatile Hill, who lines up at wide receiver and quarterback, has a foot injury.

Carolina QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, has been sacked 44 times, second-highest in the league.

The teams met in Week 2, with New Orleans winning 20-17 at Charlotte.

The betting result ATS?

A push, of course, as the Panthers were +3.

Who are you betting ATS for the Panthers-Saints game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

