National Football League 2023 NFL odds: 10 For The Win — Super Bowl futures ranked from 10-1 Updated Sep. 5, 2023 4:55 p.m. ET

It's finally time for football, folks.

Last NFL season, I ranked all 32 teams' Super Bowl odds. And I'm doing it again this year. You're welcome ahead of time.

However, this time, I’m giving you 10 teams that can realistically win it all, ranked from 10 to 1. You will see the usual big dogs on the list, but I also wanted to mix in a couple of long shots that have chances to make a run if things break right for them.

Let's dive into the fun.

10. Buffalo Bills +900

The Bills were hurling toward a Super Bowl, and then they had a ton of random things happen starting around Thanksgiving that derailed what was a fantastic season. They handled the Chiefs at Arrowhead, and it felt like that was the Bills' year. Then, it all crumbled.

Now, they come into the season with questions about the release of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the work-in-progress offensive line and a brutal schedule that is among the league’s toughest. Of course, they still have the talent to make it happen.

9. New Orleans Saints +3500

I'm throwing this Super Bowl dart based on two things. First, the Saints have one of the weakest schedules in the NFL, and second, they are in the NFC.

The top three teams in the NFC are all likely coming down a peg, and they added a quarterback who can play in Derek Carr. No other team had that kind of upgrade in the offseason.

I'm not saying this is the equivalent of Matthew Stafford going from the Lions to the Rams and that Carr is definitely going to lead the Saints to the Super Bowl. But look at that schedule, consider the Saints getting home-field advantage and a first-round bye, and then give it some more thought.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers +6000

Back in July, I had the Steelers in the AFC title game, and nothing in the preseason has changed my mind. The only hint of caution here is that since I began hyping the Steelers, a lot of gamblers have followed, and there’s now palpable buzz about a team I thought would be a sleeper.

I’ll take a bite of them to win the AFC North, too.

7. New York Jets +1600

Nobody has a harder first six games to start the season than the Jets. If their OL can hold up early against the Bills' pass rush, the Cowboys' pass rush and the Patriots' defense, the Jets' Super Bowl odds will shrink. If the opposite is true — well, you got a bad number.

Given the rest of the schedule, if they manage 3-3 to start, that’s a great sign. Every AFC team is flawed — yes, even the Chiefs. Adding Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook to a 7-10 team should make a significant difference unless the defense badly regresses.

6. Miami Dolphins +2100

I don’t make a habit of tying up money for months on a team with the second-toughest schedule in the NFL, but the Dolphins could be worth a flier if you believe in QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was one of the NFL’s best QBs when healthy in the first half of last season. The early reports about uncertainty in the secondary and the offensive line's health don’t have me feeling very good about this, but they have the talent to go all the way.

5. San Francisco 49ers +900

They should be fine … right? You wonder how much the defense falls off after losing another defensive coordinator. And they lost a right tackle. And Nick Bosa isn’t signed. And then you start to wonder how long it’ll take the four new defensive starters to mesh. And then, scenarios exist where the Seahawks may push them for the top spot in the division. But it’s tough not to like San Francisco's chances with Arizona and the Rams probably tanking in the division.

This roster is too talented not to make a deep run. That is unless QB Brock Purdy is not the answer at QB. Then, the Niners have a big problem that might cause a huge overhaul of the organization.

4. Los Angeles Chargers +2200

If the Chargers can get by Miami in the opener, there’s a solid path to 4-0 heading into the bye week, followed by a road game at home against Dallas (see what I did there?).

This team should put up major points on paper, but questions loom about the head coach. The choices seem extreme: In January, they could be in the AFC title game or looking to hire a new coach.

I love the addition of Kellen Moore as OC. Moore's mind and QB Justin Herbert's skills should translate into an even better offensive attack this upcoming season.

3. Dallas Cowboys +1500

This could be Dak Prescott’s final year in Dallas if he doesn’t deliver in the postseason. The Cowboys might be in better shape than the Eagles or 49ers when you consider Philly’s coordinator losses coupled with a much tougher schedule and San Francisco’s QB questions.

Dallas might have the best defense in the NFL, and if you believe in Prescott, then you are making this bet. Forget that the Cowboys haven't made a conference title game in over two decades! This is a new season, and they got the goods on both sides of the ball.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +750

The Eagles have a better chance of returning to the Super Bowl than the Chiefs, but only because they play in the NFC. Nobody expects the offensive line to be that healthy again. And can QB Jalen Hurts play that well again? No quarterback made more of a quantum leap last year, but he will now have a target on his back, as will the whole team.

There hasn’t been a repeat NFC East champ in years, but this stacked Eagles team has as good a chance as any.

1. Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Can you find a weakness on this squad? Besides QB Joe Burrow starting the season recovering from a calf injury, this team is built to win it all.

You could point to the secondary losing three starters, but it’s an offensive league, and if Burrow gets the ball last, you have to like his chances. The division is brutal, and not getting the No. 1 seed means you’ll most likely have to go through both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. And that's going to be extremely difficult.

That being said, it's now or never for the Bengals. Let's ride with Joe Cool.

