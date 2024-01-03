National Football League 2023 NFL DROY odds: Jalen Carter falling; Will Anderson, Kobie Turner rising Published Jan. 3, 2024 6:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The race for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't been much of a race at all. Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been the odds-on favorite for much of the season.

As recently as Monday, his odds to win the award were -700 and edge rusher Will Anderson of Houston was +375.

However, there's been a seismic shift, and now Carter's odds have moved to -150 and Anderson's have shortened to +200.

To win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carter currently at BetMGM has the highest ticket percentage (19.7%), highest handle (30.3%) and is the biggest liability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's look at the odds.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year*

Jalen Carter, Eagles: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Will Anderson, Texans: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Kobie Turner, Rams: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

*odds as of 1/3/2024

Are the Eagles struggles on the players or coaches?

Another player to watch is Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner.

Prior to Wednesday, Turner was an afterthought in the DROY awards race. Now, three days before Week 18 kicks off, Turner's odds have surged, and he's third on the betting board at +500.

Carter — the heavy favorite — was drafted with the ninth overall pick out of Georgia in the 2023 draft. He and his Eagles have clinched a postseason berth.

Anderson was selected third overall in this year's draft and is second on the board behind Carter. His Texans are in a win-or-go-home scenario this weekend as they face the Colts.

Rounding out the three is Turner, a third-round pick out of Wake Forest. His squad takes the field this weekend against the red-hot 49ers. L.A. has secured its spot in the postseason as a wild card team.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the odds unfold in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share