2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
This Christmas, NFL fans will be given the gift of a triple-header for the holiday.
Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL Christmas Day games, including teams, times and TV channels.
2023 NFL Christmas Day Game Schedule
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 1 p.m. ET on CBS, Nickelodeon
- New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 4:30 p.m ET on FOX
- Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers - 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC
How to watch 2023 NFL Christmas games
Where can I watch the NFL Christmas games? What channel will they be on?
The NFL Christmas Day games will be spread across different networks — FOX, CBS and ABC.
How can I stream the NFL Christmas Day games or watch them without cable?
Streaming services that carry FOX, ABC and CBS like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games. You can also stream FOX games on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app.
CBS games can be streamed Paramount+ and ABC games can be streamed on the ESPN app.
How can I watch the NFL Christmas games for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, ABC or CBS for free.
Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2023?
The six NFL teams to play on Christmas in 2023 are the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.
