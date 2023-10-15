2023 NFL Bad Beats: Late safety sinks Patriots bettors vs. Raiders
New England Patriots bettors who took the three points against Las Vegas will be haunted by two late penalties and a safety, as the Raiders covered Sunday, 21-17.
Not only were Patriots bettors who took the points holding out hope of cashing in, so were New England moneyline bettors (+128, bet $10 to win $22.80 total).
New England trailed 19-17 when the Patriots took over at their own 9-yard line after a punt with 2:23 to go. A holding penalty and a delay of game, sandwiched around an incompletion, moved the ball back to the New England 4.
Then disaster struck for Patriots bettors when quarterback Mac Jones was sacked for a safety by Bilal Nichols and Maxx Crosby with 1:47 remaining.
Final: Raiders 21, Patriots 17.
FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica's podcast shared a video clip that summed up how Pats backers felt.
