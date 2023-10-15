National Football League
2023 NFL Bad Beats: Late safety sinks Patriots bettors vs. Raiders
National Football League

2023 NFL Bad Beats: Late safety sinks Patriots bettors vs. Raiders

Published Oct. 15, 2023 8:48 p.m. ET

New England Patriots bettors who took the three points against Las Vegas will be haunted by two late penalties and a safety, as the Raiders covered Sunday, 21-17.

Not only were Patriots bettors who took the points holding out hope of cashing in, so were New England moneyline bettors (+128, bet $10 to win $22.80 total).

RELATED: NFL Week 6 top viral moments

New England trailed 19-17 when the Patriots took over at their own 9-yard line after a punt with 2:23 to go. A holding penalty and a delay of game, sandwiched around an incompletion, moved the ball back to the New England 4.

Then disaster struck for Patriots bettors when quarterback Mac Jones was sacked for a safety by Bilal Nichols and Maxx Crosby with 1:47 remaining.

Final: Raiders 21, Patriots 17.

FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica's podcast shared a video clip that summed up how Pats backers felt.

Stay with FOX Sports for the latest news on gambling and other sports.

