National Football League 2023 NFL Bad Beats: Cardinals kick late field goal, torment Ravens bettors Published Oct. 29, 2023 8:44 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens bettors who gave the 9.5 points against the Arizona Cardinals were breathing comfortably in the third quarter of Sunday's NFL game.

Those same bettors ended up needing oxygen as the Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter, using a late field goal to cover in a 31-24 loss in Arizona.

Here's a look at what happened, as Ravens bettors watched them fail to cover.

Justin Tucker's field goal early in the fourth quarter was music to the ears of Baltimore bettors (Tucker is a classically trained bass-baritone opera singer), as the Ravens led 24-7.

Arizona made it 24-15 on Trey McBride's rugby-like TD catch.

Baltimore led 31-15 on Gus Edwards' 1-yard run with 2:51 to go.

Then everything unraveled in the next two minutes for Ravens bettors who gave the points.

The Cardinals had fourth-and-1 from the Ravens' 3 with less than 90 seconds to go, but Baltimore jumped offside, giving Arizona first-and-goal.

On second down, Marquise Brown caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs, but Ravens bettors breathed a bit easier as the two-point conversion failed, making it 31-21.

Still covering!

Arizona's Owen Pappoe then recovered the onside kick. According to FOX Sports Research, that was the second successful onside kick in 19 attempts this season (10.5%).

Uh oh …

On second-and-10 from the Baltimore 24 with 29 seconds to go, the Cardinals were called for a false start. Instead of throwing to the end zone, Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon elected to kick the field goal on second down, a 47-yarder by Matt Prater.

The kick was good, cutting Baltimore's lead to 31-24.

Baltimore recovered the next onside kick, but it didn't matter. The Ravens failed to cover.

It was reminiscent of the Rams-49ers bad beat on Sept. 17.

