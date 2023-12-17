2023 NFL bad beats: Blocked extra point dooms Commanders-Rams bettors
Over bettors in the Over/Under (O/U) for the Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams game were left, well, kicking themselves on Sunday.
A blocked extra point with 106 seconds remaining had Over bettors ripping up their tickets.
The Rams beat the Commanders 28-20 to cover as 6.5-point favorites.
The Over/Under for the NFL contest was 48.5 combined points.
Welp!
Here's a look at how the game ended.
Over bettors were fretting as Los Angeles led 13-0 at halftime.
Over bettors were back in it as the teams combined for 21 points in a span of less than 11.5 minutes in the fourth quarter.
But it was the missed 22nd point that doomed Over bettors.
Washington's Curtis Samuel caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett with 1:46 remaining to make it 28-20. It was Samuel's second TD catch of the game.
But on the extra point, the Commanders failed to block Rams cornerback Cobie Durant, who raced around the line to block Joey Slye's kick.
Slye was 24-for-26 (92.3%) on extra points this season prior to the block.
Over bettors weren't the only ones bummed by the defeat. The Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention.
Did you wager on the Commanders-Rams game?
