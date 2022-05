National Football League 2022 NFL Schedule: Every team's full 18-week schedule 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL regular season is less than four months away, and football fans have a lot to look forward to this fall.

Follow along here for the full 272-game schedule for all 32 teams — in alphabetical order by division and team — as it becomes available.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Week 1: @ Rams, Thursday 9/8, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Titans, Monday 9/19, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Miami Dolphins

Week 1: vs. Patriots, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Ravens, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New England Patriots

Week 1: @ Dolphins, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Steelers, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Ravens, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets

Week 1: vs. Ravens, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Browns, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: @ Jets, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Patriots, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Steelers, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Cowboys, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland Browns

Week 1: @ Panthers, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Jets, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: @ Bengals, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Patriots, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Week 1: vs. Colts, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Broncos, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: @ Texans, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Jaguars, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: @ Commanders, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Colts, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans

Week 1: vs. Giants, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Bills, Monday 9/19, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Week 1: @ Seahawks, Monday 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: vs. Texans, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: @ Cardinals, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Chargers, Thursday 9/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 3: @ Colts, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: @ Chargers, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: vs. Raiders, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Chiefs, Thursday 9/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 9/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Bengals, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m.

New York Giants

Week 1: @ Titans, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Panthers, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: @ Lions, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Vikings, Monday 9/19, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Washington Commanders

Week 1: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Lions, TBD

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Week 1: vs. 49ers, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Packers, Sunday 9/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Detroit Lions

Week 1: vs. Eagles, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Commanders, TBD

Green Bay Packers

Week 1: @ Vikings, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Bears, Sunday 9/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: vs. Packers, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Eagles, Monday 9/19, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: vs. Saints, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Rams, TBD

Carolina Panthers

Week 1: vs. Browns, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Giants, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New Orleans Saints

Week 1: @ Falcons, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: @ Cowboys, Sunday 9/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: @ Saints, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Packers, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Week 1: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Raiders, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1: vs. Bills, Thursday 9/8, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Falcons, TBD

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: @ Bears, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 9/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1: vs. Broncos, Monday 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: @ 49ers, Sunday 9/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Stay tuned for more updates.

