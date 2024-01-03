National Football League 10 potential Commanders coaching candidates, including Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh Published Jan. 3, 2024 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Even Ron Rivera knows that big changes are coming to the Washington Commanders and that he almost certainly will be a part of them. He had a chance to convince new owner Josh Harris that he deserved to keep his job, but that's a hard argument to make when his team is 4-12.

So perhaps as soon as Monday, Rivera will be out and the search for his successor will begin. But who will that new Commanders head coach be?

Harris hasn't spoken publicly on his plans, and according to some who know him, he's kept his thoughts to himself in private, too. That's at least in part because he intends to hire a new general manager first, according to a source, assuming general manager Martin Mayhew is fired after the season, too.

So no one is sure whether Harris wants to back up his record, $6.05 billion purchase with a big name on the sidelines, or whether he's willing to just take a chance on a rising, young assistant coach. But whichever direction he goes, there will be plenty of good candidates.

Here are 10 names to watch when the search begins:

Jim Harbaugh: If Harris wants to make a big splash, this might be the biggest one he could make. The University of Michigan head coach has been flirting with a return to the NFL for years, and recently hired NFL agent Don Yee, sparking another round of speculation that this would be the year. No one has forgotten his success with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, when he won 11 or more games three times in four seasons and took them to the Super Bowl his second year. He'd bring instant credibility, but a reputation for being high-maintenance. He'd also probably want total control of personnel, if not the actual GM title, too. Also, with brother John coaching the Ravens nearby, is the Washington-Baltimore market big enough for two Harbaughs, just 30 miles apart?

Bill Belichick: Don't bet on this because he'll be 72 at the start of next season and the Commanders aren't exactly in a win-now position. Belichick — assuming he's done in New England — wouldn't want a rebuilding situation and he's not cut out for one anyway. Plus, Harris needs a more dynamic personality as the face of his organization as he tries to sell his plan to the jaded fanbase. Belichick is awfully cranky when things don't go his way.

Mike Tomlin: The ultimate wild card in the pool. The Pittsburgh Steelers don't let coaches leave often and they probably aren't eager to part with Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing record in any of his 17 seasons in Pittsburgh. Still, there has been speculation that he might think it's time to go and the Steelers might be willing to accommodate him with a trade. It would be costly — think multiple first-round picks — but that would be a heck of a splash for Harris to make.

Eric Bieniemy: He came to Washington to revive his head coaching prospects, but that hasn't gone as well as expected. He's done a better job than the results have shown lately. His work with quarterback Sam Howell was strong in the first half of the season. But Harris seems intent on completely cleaning house, and as much as Bieniemy might deserve a shot at a head coaching job, it'll have to be elsewhere. It would be hard to sell anyone from the Rivera coaching staff to the fanbase as the new franchise savior.

Dan Quinn: The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator has been one of the most in-demand coaches on the carousel for two years running, but he keeps turning teams down. Jerry Jones has obviously made it worth his while to stay, and while money wouldn't deter Harris, it seems unlikely Quinn would betray Jones by leaving for a division rival.

Antonio Pierce: This wouldn't just be a popular hire, it would be a home run if the Las Vegas Raiders are crazy enough to let their interim head coach go. Pierce revived that team after Josh McDaniels was fired and has earned praise from his players, who seem to be willing to run through walls for him. He's the type of inspirational leader Dan Campbell has proven to be in Detroit, and look how well that worked out. Also, don't forget, before Pierce became a Pro Bowl linebacker with the New York Giants, he actually started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in Washington.

Ben Johnson: The Lions offensive coordinator might be one of the hottest assistant coaches on the carousel this offseason. He's 37 years old, he revived the career of quarterback Jared Goff, and has turned the Lions into one of the top offensive teams in football in just two seasons in Detroit. There was a report that he's seeking $15 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid coach in the NFL. His agent disputed that and it would be a ridiculous request for a first-time head coach anyway. But he'll get paid a lot anyway because he's sure to have multiple suitors.

Brian Flores: Under normal circumstances, hiring the 42-year-old Flores would be a no-brainer. He's well-respected around the league. He won 19 games in his last two years as a head coach in what was a pretty tumultuous situation in Miami. He even took over the Minnesota Vikings defense this year and turned it from a liability into the 12th-ranked unit in the league. However, he is currently suing the NFL, the Dolphins, the Giants and the Denver Broncos for racial discrimination. That might make it tough for a new owner to hire Flores as his first big NFL move.

Frank Smith: Mike McDaniel is the genius who calls the plays in Miami for the NFL's most prolific offense, but Smith, his 42-year-old offensive coordinator, still has a hand in the process. That alone will get him a look around the NFL. In Washington, he wouldn't have nearly the kinds of weapons he has to work with in Miami, though, so he wouldn't be able to run the same kind of offense. But he'd be worth a look nonetheless.

Mike MacDonald: Don't forget that Harris is from Maryland, which means he is very familiar with how successful the Baltimore Ravens have been under John Harbaugh over the last 16 years. The 36-year-old MacDonald has been on Harbaugh's staff for nine of the last 10 seasons, with a one-year detour to run the defense for the other Harbaugh in Michigan. The past two years, MacDonald took over a defense that fell apart in Wink Martindale's final season and he turned it back into a top-10 unit. That's bolstered his credentials. It wouldn't hurt that Harris would be taking a key piece away from his new crosstown rivals, too.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

