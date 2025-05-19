Will there be a first-time title winner in NBA, MLB, NFL?

National Basketball Association
Published May. 19, 2025 12:02 p.m. ET

There is a chance that at the conclusion of this season, the list of NBA franchises that haven't won a title moves to nine.

As it stands today, 10 franchises have never hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy, including Indiana and Minnesota

The Thunder have never won it all, but the franchise won it back in Seattle in 1979. The Knicks won titles in 1970 and 1973.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for a first-time NBA Finals winner as of May 19.

First-time NBA Finals winner (Pacers or Wolves)

Yes: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
No: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Outside of Indy and Minnesota, the eight other franchises to have not won a title are Charlotte, Utah, the LA Clippers, Brooklyn, Memphis, New Orleans, Orlando and Phoenix. 

The Thunder are the favorites to win it all this season (-145), followed by New York (+450), Minnesota (+550) and Indiana (+600). 

What about other North American professional sports?

As the NHL playoffs reach the conference finals, there will not be a first-time winner after the Winnipeg Jets fell to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference semifinals. 

Along with Winnipeg, the franchises that haven't won the Stanley Cup include Vancouver, San Jose, Nashville, Columbus, Minnesota, Seattle, Ottawa and Utah (formerly Arizona). 

Moving to the NFL, here are the title odds for franchises that have yet to win the Super Bowl entering the 2025 season:

Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Lions: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Bengals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chargers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Vikings: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Texans: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Cardinals: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Jaguars: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Falcons: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Panthers: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)
Titans: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)
Browns: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

The Bills are tied for second on the title oddsboard (Ravens), trailing only the defending champion Eagles (+650) and ahead of the defending AFC champion Chiefs (+750). Meanwhile, the Lions are fifth, and the Bengals are ninth. 

The Lions made the NFC title game in 2023, and the Bills made the AFC title game in 2020 and 2024. 

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in 2021, falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

Lastly, here are the 2025 title odds for MLB franchises that have yet to win the World Series:

Mariners: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Padres: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Rays: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Brewers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Rockies: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Mariners are seventh on the oddsboard, while the Padres are 11th. 

Seattle has made the playoffs once since 2001, losing to the Astros in the 2022 AL divisional round. San Diego made it in 2020, 2022 and 2024, falling to Philly in the 2022 NLCS.

